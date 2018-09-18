Pulse.ng logo
You might want to avoid these foods that cause bloating

Healthy Eating You might want to avoid these foods that cause bloating

Your eating habits are often the cause of that feeling of bloating that gives you discomfort.

You might want to avoid these foods that cause bloating play

Bloated tummy

(The DocsApp Health Blog)

When the stomach needs longer time to digest some foods, you might want to avoid them.

That feeling of bloating is probably just your stomach taking longer time to break down foods which cause a build up of gas. Any of these foods could be the culprit.

1. Beans Porridge

The oligosaccharide content in beans makes it cause bloating, gas and heartburn. Check out this food hack for reducing heartburn from beans.

How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge play (Pleasures Magazine)

 

2. Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks cause bloating because they contains carbon dioxide sweeteners which create gas bubbles.

3. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables are hard for the body to break down which subsequently causes bloating.

4. Fried foods

play

 

This is a very known fact. Greasy and fried foods like fried chicken, donuts, burgers, chips and other fast foods can cause bloating. This is because it takes the stomach much longer to break down the fats.

5. Foods high in salt

Foods high in sodium cause the body to retain water and result in a bloated feeling.

