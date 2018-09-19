Yoruba is now an official language in Brazil

Pulse.ng logo
Brazil’s minister of culture has announced that Yoruba will become one of their official languages and African history will be added school curriculum.

  Published:
After so many years and the large communities of Yoruba-speakers, the Brazilian government is finally making Yoruba an official language in Brazil.

The African slaves from the west, carried along their Yoruba religion with them when they were brought to Brazil. This religion is referred to as Candomblé  by Afro-Brazilians — a religion that seeks harmony with nature. This culture and religion is still very much relevant and gave birth to the Òrìsà-worshipping and Yoruba-speaking people of Brazil.

It comes as no surprise that, after so many years, Yoruba is being instilled as an officially recognised language in the country.

Last week at AYO, a national meeting of African-Brazilian storytellers, the Brazilian minister of culture, Dr Sérgio Sá leitão announced that Yoruba is now one of their official languages and language and African History will be introduced as a compulsory subject in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

In attendance of this meeting, in Quilombola, were big names such as renowned Professor Wole Soyinka, Dr. Sophie Oluwole, the first female PhD holder in Yoruba Philosophy, and painter and illustrator Adeyinka Olaiya.

The minister said that this move will help Afro-Brazilians understand their roots and origins and explain the link between the current Brazilian practices and Western Yoruba cultures.

Other Countries that speak Nigerian Languages

Due to many reasons — trans-atlantic slave trade, cattle grazing, immigration — small communities have grown in other countries where some Nigerian languages are actually spoken. Brazil is not the only country that has Yoruba as their official language, excluding Nigeria. Outside Nigeria, you can find large yoruba-speaking communities in Togo and Benin Republic. Smaller communities can be found in Sierra Leone, Liberia and other African countries. In these countries, French is the lingua-franca but perchance you can't speak it, Yoruba is your next best option.

In Ghana, there is a growing Hausa community and in Equatorial Guinea, Igbo is recognised as a minority tribe with about 53,000 speakers.

