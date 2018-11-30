Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Yellow fever: How to stay safe in a country with a pandemic

Yellow fever: How to stay safe in a country with a pandemic

Yellow fever is a disease caused by a virus spread by mosquitoes and is common in tropical areas like Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to stay safe in a country with a Yellow Fever pandemic play

How to stay safe in a country with a Yellow Fever pandemic

(Healthcare in America)

Some states in Nigeria are currently experiencing a yellow fever outbreak so here are some tips on staying safe.

Mosquitoes are amongst the deadliest species in Africa, being that they are vectors for many fatal diseases. With the recent Yellow Fever outbreak in Nigeria, alarm has been raised for people to be more conscious of these insects.

These tips also apply to diseases caused by other viruses spread by bites, such as malaria, dengue fever, sleeping sickness, etc.

1. Take the yellow fever vaccination and all relevant shots once news of the outbreak is out there. If you're just planning to visit the country, make sure to take all the shots before hopping on that plane. Who knows what shot might save your life.

play Yellow Fever Vaccination (Business Insider)

 

2. To avoid bites and stings wear shoes and long, loose jean trousers. These outfits will also help protect you from snake bites as well as an assortment of animal hazards.

ALSO READ: 10 health tips for safe travels

3. Avoid and get rid of any breeding ground for mosquitoes such as stagnant water, sea, etc.

4. Use insect repellent such as those containing DEET. It may be necessary to reapply mosquito repellent every couple of hours in sweaty climates.

5. Stay in air-conditioned and well-screened areas. Use mosquito nets if possible.7

The early and severe symptoms of Yellow Fever explained.jpg play

The early and severe symptoms of Yellow Fever explained.jpg

(Emergency Management and Safety Solutions)

6. Familiarise yourself with the symptoms of the disease and once you notice them on you, report to the nearest medical centre.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Tomi Adeyemi apologises to Nora Roberts, claims titles were created in...bullet
2 Nora Roberts addresses accusations, calls Tomi Adeyemi unprofessionalbullet
3 Restaurants in Lagos where you can actually have an 83k romantic datebullet

Related Articles

As an outbreak occurs, here's all you need to know about Yellow Fever
Safe Travels 10 travel health tips for you
Travel Safe Weird diseases you can catch while travelling
Africa's deadliest Beware of these animals that can kill you in Africa
Tips & Tricks 5 essential products that need to be in your travel bag
Travel Tips How to avoid drinking dirty water while travelling

Travel, Arts & Culture

you'll probably want to disinfect in your hotel room
5 items you'll probably want to disinfect in your hotel room
Caribbean beignets
Recipe of the day: How to make Caribbean beignets
How to adequately prepare for the Calabar carnival
How to adequately prepare for the Calabar carnival
Travelling as a means of self-development
Travelling as a means of self-development
X
Advertisement