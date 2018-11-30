Yellow fever: How to stay safe in a country with a pandemic

news

Some states in Nigeria are currently experiencing a yellow fever outbreak so here are some tips on staying safe.

Mosquitoes are amongst the deadliest species in Africa, being that they are vectors for many fatal diseases. With the recent Yellow Fever outbreak in Nigeria, alarm has been raised for people to be more conscious of these insects.

These tips also apply to diseases caused by other viruses spread by bites, such as malaria, dengue fever, sleeping sickness, etc.

1. Take the yellow fever vaccination and all relevant shots once news of the outbreak is out there. If you're just planning to visit the country, make sure to take all the shots before hopping on that plane. Who knows what shot might save your life.

2. To avoid bites and stings wear shoes and long, loose jean trousers. These outfits will also help protect you from snake bites as well as an assortment of animal hazards.

3. Avoid and get rid of any breeding ground for mosquitoes such as stagnant water, sea, etc.

4. Use insect repellent such as those containing DEET. It may be necessary to reapply mosquito repellent every couple of hours in sweaty climates.

5. Stay in air-conditioned and well-screened areas. Use mosquito nets if possible.7

6. Familiarise yourself with the symptoms of the disease and once you notice them on you, report to the nearest medical centre.