'Unsuitable Ties': An exclusive work of fiction by Sefi Atta [Part 3]

Akin is still with Saheed. He leans in to listen to whatever Saheed is saying. Yemisi can tell from his discreet expression that they are discussing business. Read part 2 here .

Could Saheed possibly be trying to invest more money with him at a time like this? She would have to find out. She would have to put a stop to that.

A waiter approaches her with a tray of canapés and she again tucks her bag under her arm. She chooses one with smoked salmon and cream cheese eats it and finishes her champagne.

She met Akin at Cambridge. They got their master’s degrees in law there. They gave up law for banking when the banking sector was privatised in the eighties. Akin joined a commercial bank in Lagos where everyone went by their first names. She joined a merchant bank as a company secretary. They got married after Akin was appointed managing director.

She left banking before he did to start her catering business; their children were in primary school and she could no longer cope with her long working hours. Akin’s parents were retired high court judges. They lived in Lagos, so they would sometimes babysit.

She was never comfortable with relying on his parents. Her parents lived in the federal capital, Abuja. Her father was a retired diplomat and her mother, who throughout her father’s career had hosted cocktail parties and dinner parties in Bonn, Paris and London, on a Nigerian budget, would describe herself as a housewife.

She and Akin were children of civil servants whose net worth shrank during the Structural Adjustment Programme of the eighties, so they had to be ambitious. She has her father to thank for not turning out like other diplomats’ children, who ended up shell-shocked in Nigeria after their fathers retired from the service, going on about the lives they used to have overseas.

Whenever she asked her father for money, no matter how little, he would reply, “You think I’m rich?” She credits her mother for getting her into catering. As a girl, she would sulk whenever her mother called her to help in the kitchen. Her brothers never had to help. Her mother, worried Yemisi would turn out to be a useless wife, encouraged her to take a cordon bleu cookery course during her father’s posting to London, which she unexpectedly enjoyed. That was when she realised she didn’t actually hate cooking; she just wanted to get paid for it.

Akin earns more than she does. He always has. Their daughter is a junior at the University of Pennsylvania, studying economics. Their son wants to go to Imperial College London to study engineering. With foreign-student fees to pay, and a house in Lagos and flat in London to maintain, what else is Akin supposed to do but keep the money coming?

He is talking to Saheed now and she is sure he is making a pitch. After twenty-two years of marriage, she is past arguing about matters they can’t resolve. There was a time they argued about his habit of procrastinating, his reluctance to do his small share of chores at home and his presumption that he was in charge of their children’s education.

These days, they have more than enough help at home and they are lucky if their children listen to them. Akin still procrastinates, but he has that pitiful look good men develop when they’ve been nagged too long, not that different from the expression of a knackered horse.

She is trying to be a nicer wife now, so she gives him breaks, but this is one quarrel they revisit as they go from one function to the next: his financial dealings with dubious clients like Saheed.

Written by Sefi Atta, Illustrated by Fauzi Fahm

Sefi Atta was born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1964. She is a playwright and award winning author of popular titles, Everything Good Will Come, A Bit of Difference, News From Home and a collection of short stories, Swallow. Her works have received several literary awards, including the 2006 Wole Soyinka Prize for Literature in Africa and the 2009 Noma Award for Publishing in Africa. She currently divides her time between the United States, England and Nigeria.