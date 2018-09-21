U.S. Ambassador, Stuart Symington, visits Krispy Kreme Nigeria

news

His Excellency, W. Stuart Symington visits Krispy Kreme office at 33C, Bishop Abayode Cole street, Victoria Island Lagos.

The popular American doughnut and coffeehouse franchise in Nigeria, Krispy Kreme, warmly opened its doors to the Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria at their Victoria Island outlet in Lagos.

The famous franchise, which has stores in over 33 countries, launched in Lagos in March, with two outlets in Ikeja and Victoria Island for easy access to Lagosians.

On Thursday, September 20, the American ambassador visited the franchise to cheer on the team in charge and get feedback from the customers. As soon as he walked in, the ambassador promptly asked for an Original Glazed doughnut which he guessed was the bestselling doughnuts to Nigerians. He was right.

It wasn't hard to relax around him as His Excellency, W. Stuart Symington is a warm and cheerful man himself, who related well with the press, staff and customers.

The American ambassador placed a lot of emphasis on the efforts that the franchise is putting forth to create employment for well-meaning Nigerians. “Look around here, there are like 25 Nigerians, all of them like us, all of them like you young, happy, looking for a way to make a difference and they've got a job.”

The Ambassador encouraged Nigerians to see the delicious doughnuts as a chance to spread joy. Speaking about the benefits of buying Krispy Kreme, he said, “A great American brand was brought to Nigeria not only by Americans but by people all around the world who not only appreciate good things, and also want to invest in Nigerians. When you come in here and buy a doughnut, you are putting Nigerians to work, you are eating something that's wonderful, you're sharing with your friends and you're creating a little bit more joy."

As he said his goodbyes, he left the staff with smiling faces and a store was brimming with customers who wanted a bite of the goodness.