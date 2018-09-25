Pulse.ng logo
Top markets for tourists to visit in Nigeria

Experience first hand the energies from the markets and mingle with authentic locals while engaging in haggling tactics.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(A Pair and a spare)

Here are the top markets for tourists to buy authentic handmade trinkets and artefacts when visiting Nigeria.

1. Abuja: Arts and craft market

play Top markets for tourists to visit in Nigeria

 

The Abuja Art and Craft Village is one of the most intriguing tourist attractions to be found in the central capital of Nigeria. The Arts and crafts village is a market for all sorts of Arts and Crafts. There are different arts and crafts that are displayed and sold to willing tourists at affordable prices. You can find it opposite Sheraton in Central area, though a recent fire might have displaced many of the vendors.

2. Lagos: Lekki market

play Top markets for tourists to visit in Nigeria (Winifred Akpofure)

 

There are lots of artifacts and trinkets that are sold in Lekki Arts and Crafts Market in Jakande.  is as uncommon as the arts, crafts and other goods and services it has on offer. It’s tucked away in one corner of the Lekki-Epe expressway and unless you’re looking for it, you won’t find it.

3. Benin: Igun Street

play Igun street markets for tourists to visit in Nigeria

 

Igun-Eronmwon quarters is one of Benin City’s most visited tourist attractions as the home of the brass/bronze casting industries in Benin. It is also listed as one of the UNESCO Cultural Heritage sites. Tourists stop by to buy artifacts and trinkets.

