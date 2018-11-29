Pulse.ng logo
Tomi Adeyemi apologises to Nora Roberts for wrong accusations

Tomi Adeyemi apologises to Nora Roberts, claims titles were created in isolation

The literary community was incensed, on Tuesday, when Tomi Adeyemi accused veteran writer, Nora Roberts, of lifting her title.

Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Tomi Adeyemi play

Tomi Adeyemi

(Wikipedia)

Twitter beefs and outrages do not exclude the literary community. After making claims that Nora Roberts stole her book title, Children of Blood and Bone author has retracted her statement. Here's why.

On Tuesday, November 27, award winning Nigerian-American fantasy author, Tomi Adeyemi, took to Twiiter to make a claim that Nora Roberts lifted her book title.

With pictures comparing Adeyemi's beautiful debut 'Children of Blood and Bone' and Nora Roberts' upcoming sequel 'Of Blood and Bone', she tweeted:"It would be nice if an artist could create something special without another artist trying to shamelessly profit off it."

The tweet set the timeline on fire, with people claiming that Roberts was trying to seek relevance from perceived debacle, since the prequel was titled 'Year one' and there seemed to be no rational reason for the sequel to be called "of blood and bone".

Roberts' fans were demanding that Adeyemi showed the veteran author some respect, as Adeyemi was only one book in the industry and therefore did not have the right to speak. Which is completely silly, if you think about it. However, more rationally thinking persons, searched out other titles and pulled up evidence that shows that many have used similar title to 'of blood and bone' and will continue to do so.

Later on, it was revealed that the Roberts' team had put the promotional teaser, with the title of the novel to be released December 4, since 2017, before Adeyemi's book was published.

Of course that held more water than the other claims... like none of Nora's team members had even heard of Children of Blood and Bone, a book that spent more than 25 weeks on NY Times Bestseller List and scored a high-profile book deal for the trilogy and a seven-figure movie deal.

Whatever the case, Tomi Adeyemi took to Twitter, yesterday to render an apology for the false claims:

"Update: Nora was kind enough to reach out & explain that today was the first she’d heard of my book. After talking to her, I believe our titles were created in isolation. I’m grateful she explained & I’ve apologised, but I wanted to address it here as I know others were upset too."

It's good to see that everything has been cleared up though, or so it seems.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

