This yam croquette recipe will spice up your small chops plate

Yam Croquette is a snack that is eaten all over the world. The yam can be substituted for sweet potato and you get the same goodness.

This meal is very flexible as its ingredients are not fixed. Corned beef can be replaced with flaked fish and yam can be replaced with potato. You can eat the croquettes with homemade egg sauce , shito sauce or even spicy obe ata din din .

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Snack/Dessert

Recipe cuisine

International

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

6 pieces

Nutrition

One yam croquette has about 491.4 calories

Ingredients

6 pieces cooked and cold chopped yams

Corned beef

2 eggs

1 cup of breadcrumbs

2 tsp ground crayfish

1 spring Onion (chopped)

1 seasoning cube

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Oil

Instructions

1. Make sure the yam is boiled soft. Crush the cooked yams into crumbs in a bowl.

2. In the same bowl, mix in the corned beef, crayfish, seasoning cube, pepper, salt and onions.

3. In a separate bowl, beat an egg and pour half into the yam mixture.

4. Gently knead the mix so the dough can stick together. Keep adding the egg little by little till the desired mould is achieved. Taste to make sure the seasoning proportion is right.

5. Roll into whatever shape you like and set aside.

6. Break and beat the other egg in a bowl and lay out the breadcrumbs in a flat plate.

7. Heat a pan of oil for deep frying. Dip the moulded yams in the egg, then roll over in the breadcrumbs and put into the hot oil.

8. Fry yam moulds for about 3-5 minutes till golden brown and then serve!

The yam croquettes can be eaten with ketchup or any sauce you deem fit!

This recipe first appeared on Mummy's Yum.