This apple Couscous recipe is perfect for your kid's lunch box

It's back-to-school season and we're here to bail you out with lunch box meal ideas.
The apple gives the couscous a sweet twist that your kid will love to discover. The meal is suitable for children of ages 1 and up.
20 minutes
Main meal
International
Sautéing
2 servings
Rich in sodium, protein and sugars. The apple supplements the vitamins a kid needs for nutrition.
½ cup couscous
1 small or medium apple
¼ small onion
2 cloves of garlic
1 small tomato
¼ green pepper
Garnishing: A handful fresh cooked prawns or cooked chopped meat or fish
1 cooking spoon oil
1 teaspoon curry powder
pinch of salt
Pepper to taste (optional)
1. Pour the couscous in a bowl, add a pinch of salt and pour a cup of boiling water into it. Cover and leave for at least 5 minutes.
2. Peel and dice apples, pepper, garlic, tomatoes and onions into small pieces.
3. Heat a pot and add the spoon of oil. Once hot, fry the garlic and onions till translucent and sweet-smelling.
4. Pour diced peppers, tomatoes and apples. Add the teaspoon of curry powder.
5. Allow to cook for about a minute on medium heat, then add the cooked prawns or chopped meat or fish and combine well.
6. Fluff the couscous up with a fork and then add to the pan.
7. Stir well to combine and then put off the heat.
Your child will love this!
This recipe first appeared on Mummy's Yum.