This apple Couscous recipe is perfect for your kid's lunch box

Apple Couscous is just one of the many things to do with Couscous. It can be made to Greek salad , or made like fried rice .

The apple gives the couscous a sweet twist that your kid will love to discover. The meal is suitable for children of ages 1 and up.

Cooking time

20 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

International

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Nutrition

Rich in sodium, protein and sugars. The apple supplements the vitamins a kid needs for nutrition.

Ingredients

½ cup couscous

1 small or medium apple

¼ small onion

2 cloves of garlic

1 small tomato

¼ green pepper

Garnishing: A handful fresh cooked prawns or cooked chopped meat or fish

1 cooking spoon oil

1 teaspoon curry powder

pinch of salt

Pepper to taste (optional)

Instructions

1. Pour the couscous in a bowl, add a pinch of salt and pour a cup of boiling water into it. Cover and leave for at least 5 minutes.

2. Peel and dice apples, pepper, garlic, tomatoes and onions into small pieces.

3. Heat a pot and add the spoon of oil. Once hot, fry the garlic and onions till translucent and sweet-smelling.

4. Pour diced peppers, tomatoes and apples. Add the teaspoon of curry powder.

5. Allow to cook for about a minute on medium heat, then add the cooked prawns or chopped meat or fish and combine well.

6. Fluff the couscous up with a fork and then add to the pan.

7. Stir well to combine and then put off the heat.

Your child will love this!

This recipe first appeared on Mummy's Yum.