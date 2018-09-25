Things to do in Singapore when you're not a Crazy Rich Asian

news

Singapore is one of the happiest places in the world even for non-Crazy-Rich-Asians. Here are 10 budget-friendly things you can do without breaking the bank.

Singapore is a lovely, gorgeous place littered with jaw-dropping architectures and sights. There are lots of fun things to do in Singapore and the problem usually stems from choosing what to do in a city bursting to the seams with impressive attractions, exciting activities, and plenty of day trips for all the family.

In order to avoid breaking the bank, here are the best budget-friendly sites.

1. Visit Singapore's Art Museum

The art museum opened in 1996 aims to preserve the art history and practices of Singapore. The museum usually charges $10, but opens its doors for free on Friday evenings, 6-9pm.

2. Spend a day on the beach

Singapore’s Sentosa Island is home to three beaches — Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong — which you can relax at without reaching into your pocket. Bring a beach mat and a picnic basket.

3. Visit the gardens

The Gardens by the Bay and the Botanic Gardens are must-see destinations in Singapore.

4. Get a culture lesson at Haw Par Villa

The Haw Par Villa was set up by the Haw Par brothers of Tiger Balm fame in the 1930s to teach the public about the morality values of Chinese mythology. It is an amusement park filled with life-sized statues telling stories from Chinese folklore. Make sure to see the depiction of the “Ten Courts of Hell”.

5. Walk the MacRitchie Treetop bridge

Treetop Walk at MacRitchie Reservoir is one of the most popular things to do in Singapore, and best art, it is free! Suspended 25 metres above the forest floor, TreeTop Walk is a free-standing suspension bridge spanning the 250 meters from Bukit Peirce to Bukit Kalan, the two highest points in MacRitchie Park.

6. See free shows at the Esplanade

Esplanade offers ticket-only events on most nights but also gives the public to see some free shows and performances too. This will definitely satisfy the budget travellers who are hungry for a culture fix at Singapore's premier arts centre.

7. Watch the spectacular lights of Marina Bay

You can catch the 15 minute Wonder Full show of multicoloured lasers beamed from the top of the three towers at Marina bay, and lit up water fountains. This show is Asia’s largest light and water show. Watch this at the Event Plaza at Promenade, every day at 20:00, 21:00 and an extra one at 23:00 on Friday and Saturday.

8. Visit the Mosque

The Sultan Mosque is a spectacular sight to behold. It is a space for 5000 worshippers with sparkling domes whos glittering bases are made from thousands of glass bottles donated by the poor.

9. Try some rides at Universal Studios

Universal Studios Singapore is the first amusement park of its kind to open in Southeast Asia. The park themed areas and thrilling rides.

10. Go local

As we'd always say, the best way to get the real experience of destination is to experience the locals. Lose yourself in the culture, walking through the town enclaves and speaking to locals. Explore the sounds and smells of Little India on Sundays, the bustling temples and restaurants in Chinatown and many more. All you need is a good map, some water, good hiking shoes and some money, if you want to grab some souvenirs.