See all the countries that offer Jus Soli or birthright citizenship

In October, President Trump said that only the United States practics Jus Soli but actually 30 countries in the world offer citizenship by birthright.

Jus Soli is Latin for “right of the soil,” which is basically the right of citizenship by birthright. See all the countries that operate Jus Soli.

Jus Soli is a right of citizenship accorded to a child born in a particular country regardless of the nationality of their parents. Though Trump made a blunder by saying only The United States of America offered citizenship by birth, Jus Soli is mostly common in the Americas. This is why many seek immigration into such countries to seek citizenship for their kids.

On the other hand, Jus Sanguinis, "right of blood", is the right of citizenship that children inherit through their parents but not the place of their birth. Almost all European, African, Asian, and Oceanic countries grant their citizenship through the principle of jus sanguinis.

Out the 197 countries of the world, only 30 countries operate on Jus Soli and these countries have people, especially Nigerians, flocking in to give birth to their children there. Here are the countries that operate Jus Soli.

  1. Antigua and Barbuda
  2. Argentina
  3. Barbados
  4. Belize
  5. Bolivia
  6. Brazil
  7. Canada
  8. Chile
  9. Cuba
  10. Dominica
  11. Ecuador
  12. El Salvador
  13. Fiji
  14. Grenada
  15. Guatemala
  16. Guyana
  17. Honduras
  18. Jamaica
  19. Mexico
  20. Nicaragua
  21. Panama
  22. Paraguay
  23. Peru
  24. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  25. Saint Lucia
  26. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  27. Trinidad and Tobago
  28. United States
  29. Uruguay
  30. Venezuela

Exceptions to the rule

Not every country mentioned allows citizenship to everyone at every point in time. Lex Soli is a set of rules meant to regulate the application of jus soli. According to World Atlas, the common lex soli used by many countries is that when a child is born of foreign parents that are on a mission to other countries or are diplomats from other states.

Which of these countries would you like to give birth to your children in?

