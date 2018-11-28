See all the countries that offer Jus Soli or birthright citizenship

news

Jus Soli is Latin for “right of the soil,” which is basically the right of citizenship by birthright. See all the countries that operate Jus Soli.

Jus Soli is a right of citizenship accorded to a child born in a particular country regardless of the nationality of their parents. Though Trump made a blunder by saying only The United States of America offered citizenship by birth, Jus Soli is mostly common in the Americas. This is why many seek immigration into such countries to seek citizenship for their kids.

ALSO READ: Here's how to maximize your US and Canadian visa

On the other hand, Jus Sanguinis, "right of blood", is the right of citizenship that children inherit through their parents but not the place of their birth. Almost all European, African, Asian, and Oceanic countries grant their citizenship through the principle of jus sanguinis.

Out the 197 countries of the world, only 30 countries operate on Jus Soli and these countries have people, especially Nigerians, flocking in to give birth to their children there. Here are the countries that operate Jus Soli.

Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Barbados Belize Bolivia Brazil Canada Chile Cuba Dominica Ecuador El Salvador Fiji Grenada Guatemala Guyana Honduras Jamaica Mexico Nicaragua Panama Paraguay Peru Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago United States Uruguay Venezuela

Exceptions to the rule

Not every country mentioned allows citizenship to everyone at every point in time. Lex Soli is a set of rules meant to regulate the application of jus soli. According to World Atlas, the common lex soli used by many countries is that when a child is born of foreign parents that are on a mission to other countries or are diplomats from other states.

Which of these countries would you like to give birth to your children in?