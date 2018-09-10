These are 10 Greek islands you should visit in your lifetime

news

The South-east European country, Greece often called the cradle of western civilization is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations, ranking in the world's top 20 countries with some of its very beautiful islands.

Here is a list of some of the best islands you can't afford not to visit while you are still on this planet called earth.

Santorini

One of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, the picture-perfect Santorini won’t disappoint visually. The Greek island, popular for couples going on their honeymoon is a lovely sight to behold. The island also boasts of art galleries, vineyards, beautiful sunsets and many more.

While in Santorini, you can take a walk along the volcano of Nea Kameni, go on a day cruise at Athinio, Gialos or Ammoudi, take a tour around the caldera, dive into the thermal waters that form a volcanic spa in the Aegean Sea.

Mykonos

The Greek island in the Cyclades group in the Aegean sea, Mykonos is known for its boisterous and trendy nightlife. This island in Greece also has one of the most amazing beaches and stylish boutique-like hotels.

With beaches such as Paradise and Super Paradise with bars that stay wide open till dawn making giving it the favorite summer party atmosphere, the island possesses massive dance clubs and attracts world renowned DJs.

Rhodes

Rhodes, the largest of Greece’s Dodecanese islands, is popularly known for its luxurious beach resorts, ancient ruins and remnants of its occupation by the Knights of St. John. The city also has an Old Town, now a historic museum which features the medieval Street of the Knights and the castle-like Palace of the Grand Masters.

It is one of the best destinations if you are a lover of the sun and wants to get a sun-bath because the Sun shines for almost 300days in a year.

Crete

Known as Greece's largest island, Crete, the birthplace of Zeus according to Greek mythology has varied terrain, which ranges from fine-sand beaches at Elafonisi to the White Mountains. Mt. Ida, the tallest of the range, is home to the Ideon Cave.

The island also tops the list of the best Greek islands in terms of food, boasting of its array of healthy food options and traditional cuisines ranging from Smoked pork, cretan cheeses, fried snails, and many more.

Corfu

An island off Greece’s northwest coast in the Ionian Sea, Corfu is defined by rugged mountains and a resort-studded shoreline. The island was formerly under French and British rule for years before been re-united with Greece in 1864, reflecting on its cultural heritage.

The island has a donkey rescue centre, a water park, nice beaches, museums, and a monastery.

Hydra

Hydra is the most impressive island in the Argo Saronic Gulf. The town is constructed on the slopes of a hill around a port which impresses tourists at first sight with its elegant stone mansions.

A notable thing about the island is the complete absence of cars and other motor vehicles, making all transportation done on foot, by boat or riding the donkey which are characteristic figures of Hydra Greece.

Milos

Also known as the "Island of Colors" due to its jewel-colored waters and building painted in vivid primary tones, the island of Milos, shaped as a horseshoe floats serenely in the Aegean Sea.

The world-famous Venus de Milo statue was discovered on this island. It also has dozens of beaches, all different colors and all different combinations of sand, stone and shell.