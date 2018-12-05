Pulse.ng logo
Super Falcons' player, Francisca Ordega, is our WCW today!

After leading the Nigerian football team to win the Africa Women Cup of Nations, it's no wonder that Francisca Ordega is on our list.

  • Published:
(Getty Images)

Super Falcons' player, Francisca Ordega, is our WCW today!

Francisca Ordega is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays for Atletico Madrid and represents Nigeria women's national football team, Super Falcons at both the FIFA Women's World Cup and African Women's Championship.

Born October 19, 1993, the Super Falcons' captain hails from Gboko local government in Benue state. She was born as the 6th child of 15 children to a business-oriented parents. For her, football began back in Gboko government secondary school and street football before she got her first professional shot playing for Bayelsa Queens in 2008.

Super Falcons' player, Francisca Ordega, is our WCW today! play

(Washington Spirit)

 

She moved on to River Angels in 2011 where she spent a year scoring 5 goals for the Nigerian Women's Championship, before leaving for Europe to sign with Russian champions Rossiyanka of the Russian Women's Championship.

ALSO READ: Tech boss, Odunayo Eweniyi, is our Woman Crush today!

In 2013, Ordega signed for Pitea IF in the Swedish Damallsvenskan. Between 2013 and 2015, she made 34 appearances and scoreD 4 goals during her time in Sweden. She later signed with Washington Spirit.

play Francisca Ordega (Busy Buddies)

 

The Washington spirit player has gone on to represent Nigeria in two Fifa women’s world cup in 2011 and 2015, enjoyed successes with the super Falcons when they won the African Women’s championship on two occasions – 2010 and 2014. During the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, she scored the game-tying goal in Nigeria’s group stage match against Sweden.

ALSO READ: Nigeria's fastest man Seye Ogunlewe is our MCM for the day

This year, she led the Super Falcons team to victory at the Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana when they won the game with a 4-3 point penalty over South Africa.

This is why she is our #WCW today!

