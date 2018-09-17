Spend an evening with the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Lagos!

news

Narrative Landscape is hosting Chimamanda in Lagos are giving you the opportunity to spend an evening with the renowned author!

In July, Cassava Republic hosted Everyday For The Thief author , Teju Cole, in Lagos and he was welcomed warmly by a small crowd at Jazzhole.

Now, we anticipate Americanah author , Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who was recently featured on the cover of Chinese Vogue. She is to be hosted by her Nigerian publishers, Narrative Landscape Press Lagos. "An Evening With Chimamanda" will focus on her two most recent books, We Should All Be Feminists (2014) and Dear Ijeawele, or A Feminist Manifesto in Fifteen Suggestions (2016). The event will take place on September 22 at The Workstation, 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island.

The announcement of the event was on September 16, which happens to be her birthday. Less than 5 hours later, with just a few limited seats available, the tickets had sold out! However, due to complaints and pleas from her fans and the public, Narrative Landscape is said to be working to have more tickets available, so stay woke!

In a tweet to a rattled fan, Brittle Paper said:

"We've informed Narrative Landscape Press and they are booking more spaces. Keep tuned in there. Chimamanda's Nigeria events should be held in mini-stadiums."

We totally agree.

Date: Saturday, September 22 2018

Venue: The Workstation, 7 Ibiyinka Olorunbe Close, Victoria Island

Time: 3-7 pm

Tickets: Register HERE.