Should you be using Kayan Mata products?

There has been a sudden flooding of Kayan Mata vendors and alternately, the use of the products. Here's all you need to know about its usage.

Here's a quick 411 on Kayan Mata products and whether you should be using them.

Kayan Mata originated from the Northern tribes of Nigeria and literally means "women's things". Kayan mata is used to refer to herbs or potions that act as sex or love enhancers and aphrodisiacs. For centuries, their recipes — generally combinations of herbs, fruits and spices — have been used to heighten and stimulate the sexual feelings of one’s partner.

They were originally used my married women to spice up sexual relations but recently, the products have been peddled on the Internet as voodoo-like herbs for young ladies to attract attention from rich men.

You can find the best Kayan mata in states like Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, etc and they range from ranging from perfumes to sweetener powders, sweets, zuman mata/maza (woman's honey), sex drops, lubricants etc.

For women who find it hard to be turned on during foreplay, kayan mata sweets are encouraged for the women to chew during the day when they are sure they will get laid at night. It creates a tingling sensation for the woman.

The most popular kayan mata products are Kunun Aya and Tsumi. Tsumi is a mix of Kayan Mata herb and camel's milk and its effect is very strong. Kunun Aya is a juice gotten from Tiger nuts and is drunk by the man for extra performance.

Health implications

Since Kayan Mata is made out of fruits, herbs and natural spices, it is, for the most part, healthy. There have been controversy about the effects of Kayan mata products in tying down men without their consent or inducing possessiveness. This points to use of voodoo in the making. Though, vendors claim that this is untrue, it is best to take care.

If you want to use Kayan Mata to enhance your sexual pleasure, the best advice is to be careful of your sources and what exactly make up the ingredients.

