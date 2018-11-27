news

On a quest to boost African Literature for Children, Segun O. Mosuro releases Monday's Ball, a picture book for children.

"Nigerian children should be able to see characters that look like them, in worlds like theirs in the books that they read."

Nigerian author and illustrator, Segun O. Mosuro, has called on authors and publishers to improve on the quality and content of literature available for African children who are just starting to read as it will help them develop an interest in reading.

He made this charge as he introduced Monday's Ball, a picture book for children, published by Plasmoid9 Productions in hardcopy, enhanced e-book and audiobook formats.

"Authors of children's literature have to be more committed to providing interactive and engaging content that helps build their interest in reading", Mosuro says. "It is also important that we do this by telling authentic African-themed stories that children worldwide can relate to."

Set in the riverine community of Lagos Lagoon, the book cleverly paints a picture of life on the lagoon. The themes of Monday's Ball - the value of hardwork, practice makes perfect, and kindness to animals - make it a wholesome story for children. An animated short film that ties into the book is currently in production at Plasmoid9 Productions' animation studio.

Segun O. Mosuro is a Nigerian animator, author and illustrator who earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree Animation and Visual Effects from the Academy of Art University, and later a Masters of Arts in Multimedia from California State University, East Bay. He lives and works in Lagos.