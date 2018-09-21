Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas in Africa

Explore Africa See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas on the continent

Gorillas are ground-dwelling, predominantly herbivorous apes that inhabit the forests of central Sub-Saharan Africa.

  • Published:
See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas in Africa play

See 5 of the best places to spot gorillas in Africa

Spotting gorillas on a safari or hike is a favourite tourist pastime. Here are 5 of the best places to spot gorillas on the continent.

Gorillas are unique in their various species across the continent.

1. Rwanda

Volcanoes National Park comes to mind when talking about gorillas in Rwanda. A very small country in East Africa, Rwanda is not known for many things. Hpwever, the popular film Gorillas in the West dramatised the image of gorillas in the country.

2. Uganda

play

Another country in East Africa, Uganda, bears the flag when it comes to gorilla sightings in the national parks. The country has two gorilla parks in the south-western parts — Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park and Mgahinga National Park. At the top of Mt Sabinio, where Rwanda, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo meet, is a great place to spot gorillas. The national parks allow other activities like hiking the glaciers in the Rwenzori Mountains to white-water rafting on the Nile.

3. Nigeria

At Obudu Cattle Ranch in Cross River, you can spot gorillas. However, the total population is dwindling, at less than 200 individuals, spread across an area of 12,000 km²  according to Culture Trip. You can find them scattered around Afi Mountain, Mbe Mountain, and the Okwangwo Division of the Cross River National Park.

4. Cameroon

play

The English-speaking parts of Cameroon share borders with Cross River state in Nigeria. The Cross River gorillas can be spotted in the forests around there. Captive gorillas can be found at the Limbe Wildlife Centre, one of the top attractions in Cameroon.

5. Gabon

The forests of Moukalaba-Doudou National Park and Loango National Park hold the highest densities of some of the most diverse gorillas in Africa. In 2002, Gabon created 13 national parks in bid to diversify its economy and most of them contain gorilla habitats.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Orisha Yoruba is now an official language in Brazilbullet
2 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
3 Fulani A brief walk into the origin and lifestyle of this beautiful...bullet

Related Articles

Cameroon You have to visit these attractions when you're in this country
Tourism 7 African countries you never knew you wanted to visit
Explore A solo traveller's guide to Nigeria
Explore Cross River 5 other places to visit in the state apart from Calabar
Christmas 5 reasons you must visit Calabar in December
Horoscope Check out the best vacation sites according to your Zodiac sign

Travel, Arts & Culture

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington visits Krispy Kreme office at 33C, Bishop Abayode Cole street, Victoria Island Lagos.
Krispy Kreme U.S. Ambassador, Stuart Symington, visits doughnut franchise in Nigeria
Check out all the meals you can make with plantain
Dodo Check out all the meals you can make with plantain
Abubakar Adam Ibrahim leaves Parresia for Cassava Republic
Abubakar Adam Ibrahim Award winning author jumps ship from Parresia Publishers to Cassava Republic Press
How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge
Adalu How to prepare beans and corn porridge
X
Advertisement