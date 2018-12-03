Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Sam Onyemelukwe is our Man Crush this Monday!

Trace TV Managing Director, Sam Onyemelukwe, is our MCM today!

Sam Onyemelukwe is the Trace boss who channelled his love for creativity towards the more technical aspects of expressing it.

  • Published:
Sam Onyemelukwe play

Sam Onyemelukwe

(Pulse)

Here's why Trace TV Managing Director, Sam Onyemelukwe, is our MCM today!

Sam Onyemelukwe is the Managing Director of Venator Partners Limited and Trace Anglophone West Africa — Trace being one of the leading music stations in Africa. Venator Partners is Trace’s biggest partner in Africa but he manages to keep the two independent.

play Sam Onyemelukwe (Social Media Week)

 

Onyemelukwe holds an MBA and Masters in ICT/Information Systems from Boston University and a B.A. in Fine Arts from University of Southern California.

ALSO READ: Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle

When he was young, he nurtured dreams of being an artist to the point where he chased a degree in Arts at the University of Southern California — a popular film school attended by the likes of George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. It quickly dawned on him that artistic skills couldn't compare with most of his classmates after seeing their drawings and paintings. Though his path changed, his unwavering flair for the arts remained.

Before completing his degree in Fine Arts, he fell in love with graphic design and began his career at Walt Disney in Burbank, California right after school. That was where he got his big break. He jumped at the opportunity to go into TV and worked in various media and entertainment agencies in Nigeria and across the continent.

play Sam Onyemelukwe (Music In Africa)

 

He has worked as Business Development Manager, Nigeria for MTV Networks where he created campaigns for the likes of LG, Coca Cola, and Cadbury’s Buttermint brand among many others.

He began working with Trace in 2011 through a representation agreement and continues to run his company Venator Partners which holds a Master License with Trace TV.

He intensified his efforts to revolutionise creativity for Nigerian youths when he announced a partnership with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in September to launch the Purple Hibiscus Writing Workshop and Trace Academy.

His passion efforts in projecting Nigerian music to the world is why he is our MCM today!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Tomi Adeyemi apologises to Nora Roberts, claims titles were created in...bullet
2 Nora Roberts addresses accusations, calls Tomi Adeyemi unprofessionalbullet
3 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet

Related Articles

Irokotv boss, Jason Njoku, is our man crush this Monday!
#MCM Meet our man crush, Editi Effiong, founder of Anakle
Our Man Crush this Monday is Ifedayo "Daddy Freeze" Olarinde!
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Good news! Farafina Workshop is being rebooted with a new name!
#MCM Journalist and storyteller, Eromo Egbejule, is our Man Crush this Monday!
Meet our MCM: Filmmaker Kunle Afolayan

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to beat jet lag while travelling like a boss
How to beat jet lag while travelling like a boss
How to make ice cream cake at home
Recipe of the day: How to make ice cream cake at home
'Unsuitable Ties': An exclusive work of fiction by Sefi Atta part 3
'Unsuitable Ties': An exclusive work of fiction by Sefi Atta [Part 3]
Japanese chef finds artistic expression in carving food
Japanese chef, Takehiro Kishimoto, carves beautiful patterns into food
X
Advertisement