Recipe of the day: Try this special lasagna recipe

news

Cooking time

1 hour 50 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer/Entree

Recipe cuisine

Italian

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

1 pan

Ingredients

9 lasagna noodles

1-1/4 pounds sausage

3/4 pound ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (one 28 ounces, one 15 ounces) crushed tomatoes

2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste

2/3 cup water

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar

3 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley, divided

2 teaspoons dried basil

3/4 teaspoon fennel seed

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese

4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

1. Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Also, season and cook sausage, beef and onion over medium heat 8-10 minutes and break up meat into crumbles. Drain.

2. Stir together tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, 3 tablespoons parsley, basil, fennel, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer, uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

ALSO READ: How to prepare beef burritos at home

3. In a small bowl, mix egg, ricotta cheese, pepper, and remaining parsley and salt.

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread 2 cups meat sauce into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles and a third of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers twice. Fill dish with remaining meat sauce and cheeses.

5. Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes longer or until bubbly.

Your lasagna is ready! Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Originally published as Lasagna in Country Woman Christmas 2007