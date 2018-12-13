Recipe of the day: Try this special lasagna recipe

Ever wondered how the Italian dish is made? Here's your chance to make your very own plate!
1 hour 50 minutes
Appetizer/Entree
Italian
Baking
1 pan
1. Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Also, season and cook sausage, beef and onion over medium heat 8-10 minutes and break up meat into crumbles. Drain.
2. Stir together tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, 3 tablespoons parsley, basil, fennel, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer, uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
3. In a small bowl, mix egg, ricotta cheese, pepper, and remaining parsley and salt.
4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread 2 cups meat sauce into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles and a third of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers twice. Fill dish with remaining meat sauce and cheeses.
5. Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes longer or until bubbly.
Your lasagna is ready! Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
