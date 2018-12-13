Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Recipe of the day: Try this special lasagna recipe

Recipe of the day: Try this special lasagna recipe

Ever wondered how the Italian dish is made? Here's your chance to make your very own plate!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Try this special lasagna recipe play

Try this special lasagna recipe

(Kraft Recipes)

Cooking time

1 hour 50 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer/Entree

Recipe cuisine

Italian

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

1 pan

Ingredients

  • 9 lasagna noodles
  • 1-1/4 pounds sausage
  • 3/4 pound ground beef
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 cans (one 28 ounces, one 15 ounces) crushed tomatoes
  • 2 cans (6 ounces each) tomato paste
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 3 tablespoons plus 1/4 cup minced fresh parsley, divided
  • 2 teaspoons dried basil
  • 3/4 teaspoon fennel seed
  • 3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese
  • 4 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions

1. Cook noodles according to package directions and drain. Also, season and cook sausage, beef and onion over medium heat 8-10 minutes and break up meat into crumbles. Drain.

2. Stir together tomatoes, tomato paste, water, sugar, 3 tablespoons parsley, basil, fennel, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and allow to simmer, uncovered for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.

ALSO READ: How to prepare beef burritos at home

3. In a small bowl, mix egg, ricotta cheese, pepper, and remaining parsley and salt.

4. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spread 2 cups meat sauce into an ungreased 13x9-inch baking dish. Layer with three noodles and a third of the ricotta mixture. Sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella cheese and 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Repeat layers twice. Fill dish with remaining meat sauce and cheeses.

5. Bake, covered, 25 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 25 minutes longer or until bubbly.

Your lasagna is ready! Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Originally published as Lasagna in Country Woman Christmas 2007

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Ika tribe: A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic groupbullet
3 World's Tallest Building Jeddah Tower to surpass Burj Khalifa in 2020bullet

Related Articles

Recipe of the day: How to prepare pizza at home
Recipe of the day: Make easy Domino's cheesy garlic bread
Recipe of the day: How to recreate Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles
Recipe of the day: How to prepare beef burritos at home
Recipe of the day: How to prepare KFC style chicken nuggets
Recipe of the day: Recreate Gordon Ramsay's Italian meatballs

Travel, Arts & Culture

A guide to entering public transport in Lagos
A guide to entering public transport in Lagos
Drown by Njideka Akunyili Crosby
4 of the most expensive Nigerian paintings auctioned in recent times
What lies behind the disturbing footage of Nigerians scooping oil from gutters?
What lies behind the disturbing footage of Nigerians scooping oil from gutters?
Germany battles a massive chocolate spill on its streets
After vegetable oil spill in Nigeria, Germany battles a massive chocolate spill on its streets
X
Advertisement