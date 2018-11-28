Recipe of the day: Try Cameroonian Egusi pudding cake

news

Egusi pudding cake is very similar to Moin-moin or okpa, and can be eaten as it is or with something starchy like rice or garri.

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Main or side dish

Recipe cuisine

Cameroonian

Cooking method

Steaming

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Ingredients

3 cups of Egusi 1 cup smoked meat of choice or fish-sliced 1/2 cup crayfish- ground 1/2 large crayfish seasoning cube 2 cups water 1 teaspoon salt 1 egg optional 1 ground hot pepper

Instructions

1. Put the egusi seeds into a blender and grind, dry.

2. Pour ground Egusi into a bowl. Use a wooden spoon to break down chunks if any. Add in ground crayfish, pepper and seasoning (salt and maggi)

3. Add in three quarters of the water and mix into a smooth paste. Add in the remaining water and mix well. Don't put all the water at once.

4. Add in your egg and mix well.

5. Add in your dry (or smoked fish) and shredded chicken (or beef) then stir to incorporate.

6. Line your pot with some banana leaves or aluminium foil to create a base for steaming. Pour two cups of water into pot and place on medium heat.

7. Fold two banana leafs in a deep bowl as you would for banana leaf moin-moin . Pour two scoops (about 2 large ice cream scoops) of the mixture into the leaves. Gather together carefully to ensure mixture is secure then tie with a kitchen wrap or any plastic bag transformed into a tie. If using aluminium foil, you do not need to tie - just gather the ends of the foil together after pouring in your mixture and press to secure.

8. Place every bundle into prepare pot. Repeat for the rest.

9. When all bundles are in the pot, cover with another banana leaf or foil so the steam doesn't escape. Allow to cook for about 60 minutes. Check to add water every 10 minutes so it doesn't burn. Be careful not to add a lot of water. You only need 1-2 cups at a time. Turn off heat after an hour or so.

Your egusi pudding cake is ready! Enjoy the Cameroonian delight.