Recipe of the day: Recreate Gordon Ramsay's Italian meatballs

There's little more comforting than a bowl of warm, flavoursome meatballs swirled into perfectly al dente spaghetti.

  • Published:
Gordon Ramsay's Italian meatballs play

Gordon Ramsay's Italian meatballs

(Simply Recipes)

Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Italian

Cooking method

Frying and stewing

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

3 tbsp. fine white breadcrumbs2 x 400g tins chopped tomatoes
A little milk, to soakSmall bunch of basil
2 tbsp. olive oilSea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 garlic cloves, chopped200 g minced beef
red chilli, finely sliced200 g minced pork
Splash of white wineFlour

Instructions

1. Tip the breadcrumbs into a bowl, pour on just enough milk to cover and set aside to soak. Heat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

2. To make the tomato sauce, heat the olive oil in a pan and gently fry the shallots, garlic and chilli for 2-3 minutes until soft.

3. Deglaze the pan with a splash of white wine, then add the tinned tomatoes along with the basil, oregano and some seasoning. Let the sauce simmer for 5-10 minutes to reduce and thicken.

4. While the tomato sauce is cooking, prepare the meatballs. Put the minced beef and pork into a large bowl and add the garlic (parsley and Parmesan if you have). Squeeze the breadcrumbs to remove excess milk, then add to the bowl. Mix well, using your hands, and season with salt and pepper.

5. Shape the mixture into balls, the size of a walnut, and dust in flour. Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan. When hot, fry the meatballs, in batches if necessary, until golden.

6. Add the meatballs to the tomato sauce and then transfer to an ovenproof dish. Bake in the oven for 10 minutes. Discard the basil.

Your meatballs are ready! Serve with pasta or noodles.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

