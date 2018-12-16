Pulse.ng logo
Recipe of the day: How to prepare your own dambu nama at home

Dambu nama is a spicy, dry beef floss snack from northern Nigeria, that is usually requested from people travelling towards the north.

  • Published:
How to prepare dambu nama play

How to prepare dambu nama

(funke koleosho's food blog)

With this recipe, you can make your own dambu in about 40 minutes. It is one of the ways to entertain your guests during the festive period.

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer/snack

Recipe cuisine

Local/Northern Nigeria

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

8 servings

Ingredients

3 pounds of beef

Red bell pepper(sliced)

Tomatoes(sliced)

1 medium onion
3 tbsp of suya spice
2 bouillon cubes (optional)
Half tsp ginger powder
2 cooking spoons of coconut or peanut oil
Salt to taste

 

Instructions

1. In a clean pot, put washed beef and chopped tomatoes, pepper, onions, bouillon cubes and a little salt to taste. Cook on medium heat until the meat is really tender and the Water is totally dried out and the meat is soft and able to pull apart.

2. Shred by using a mortar and pestle, a fork or a food processor.

3. In a large bowl, put the shredded beef and add 1 stock cube, suya spice, chilli pepper, and Ginger Powder. Mix together till the ingredients are well combined.

4. Heat a pan of little oil and fry batches of shredded beef till a bit dry. It needs special attention as the meat burns easily.

Your dambu nama is ready. Allow to cool before serving.

