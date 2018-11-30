Pulse.ng logo
Recipe of the day: How to prepare white coconut rice

Take your white rice up a notch by using this coconut white rice recipe and serve with a delicious sauce, for a sumptuous meal!

  • Published:
white coconut rice play

White coconut rice

(Angostura)

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups of parboiled white rice2 cups coconut milk
½ cup shrimps¼ cup green peas
Salt to taste 

Instructions

1. Boil some water and pour in your washed rice. Parboil on medium heat for 10 minutes.

2. Pour it out in a sieve to drain then rinse out with water.

3. Put coconut milk in a clean pot and set it on the stove to boil.

4. When it boils, add the precooked rice stir and make sure the coconut milk is at the same level as the rice. If not top it up with water.

5. Add salt and the shrimps.

6. Cover the pot and start cooking on medium heat.

7. When the liquid is almost dry, add the green peas and continue cooking till done.

Serve with our coconut curry sauce, simple vegetable chicken gravy, or the classic gizzard sauce.

