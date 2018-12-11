Recipe of the day: How to prepare KFC style chicken nuggets

news

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign/continental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

3 servings

Nutrition

421 calories

Ingredients

300g boneless chicken breasts 2 Whole Eggs (beaten) 5 tablespoon Buttermilk 4 tablespoon All Purpose Flour 1-1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder 1/2 cup Bread crumbs 1 teaspoon Dried oregano 1 teaspoon Black pepper powder 1 teaspoon Garlic powder 1 teaspoon Onion powder 1/2 teaspoon Paprika powder Cooking oil Salt Crushed corn flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. Wash and clean the chicken thoroughly. Chop the chicken into cubes.

2. In a bowl, add chicken, buttermilk, salt and pepper powder, mix well. Cover and marinate it in the fridge for 3 to 4 hours. Bring out chicken, drain out milk.

4. Pour the flour onto a flat plate and in another bowl, beat eggs. Keep both separate.

5. In a wide bowl, mix bread crumbs, crushed corn flakes, oregano, salt, paprika, pepper powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well. Adjust spices to taste.

6. Take piece of chicken, coat with flour, dip in egg and then dip in bread crumb mix. Repeat for all pieces of chicken.

7. Heat a pan of cooking oil. Then, reduce heat and fry the coated pieces of chicken till golden brown evenly.

8. Remove pieces of chicken from oil, place on paper towel and serve hot!

You can eat your KFC style chicken nuggets with any dip or spicy rice.