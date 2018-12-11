Pulse.ng logo
Recipe of the day: How to prepare KFC style chicken nuggets

Chicken nuggets are the most delightful thing on the KFC menu, which is why kids love them! You should try making the nuggets at home too!

  • Published:
How to prepare KFC style chicken nuggets play

(Archana's Kitchen)

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign/continental

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

3 servings

Nutrition

421 calories

Ingredients

300g boneless chicken breasts2 Whole Eggs (beaten)
5 tablespoon Buttermilk4 tablespoon All Purpose Flour
1-1/2 teaspoon Black pepper powder1/2 cup Bread crumbs
1 teaspoon Dried oregano1 teaspoon Black pepper powder
1 teaspoon Garlic powder1 teaspoon Onion powder
1/2 teaspoon Paprika powderCooking oil
SaltCrushed corn flakes (optional)

Instructions

1. Wash and clean the chicken thoroughly. Chop the chicken into cubes.

2. In a bowl, add chicken, buttermilk, salt and pepper powder, mix well. Cover and marinate it in the fridge for 3 to 4 hours. Bring out chicken, drain out milk.

ALSO READ: Recreate Gordon Ramsay's Italian meatballs

4. Pour the flour onto a flat plate and in another bowl, beat eggs. Keep both separate.

5. In a wide bowl, mix bread crumbs, crushed corn flakes, oregano, salt, paprika, pepper powder, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well. Adjust spices to taste.

6. Take piece of chicken, coat with flour, dip in egg and then dip in bread crumb mix. Repeat for all pieces of chicken.

7. Heat a pan of cooking oil. Then, reduce heat and fry the coated pieces of chicken till golden brown evenly.

8. Remove pieces of chicken from oil, place on paper towel and serve hot!

You can eat your KFC style chicken nuggets with any dip or spicy rice.

