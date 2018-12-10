Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Recipe of the day: How to prepare dog meat Badagry style

Recipe of the day: How to prepare dog meat Badagry style

The preparation and consumption of dog meat isn't only peculiar to China, Korea and Vietnam, but also to many parts of Nigeria.

  • Published:
How to prepare dog meat Badagry style play

Pictured here: Goat meat

(Cookpad)

The constant debate when it comes to dog meat is if it is right or not to eat what is considered man's best friend. Well, there are many who are in the business of doing so and are making quite the income from it.

Dog as a form of meat is an unconventional food that is eaten in Nigeria, mostly found in Calabar and Ondo. However, it is more spread out than people think. In fact, dog meat is being prepared and sold in parts of Enugu and, as we see here, Badagry. Some of the consumers have their various reasons for eating dog, but most see it as every other meat.

The wide variety of culture doesn't allow this conversation about the morality of eating dog meat to be had without nuance, and one cannot categorically disregard another culture just because he/she cannot understand it.

So, for those interested, here is how some people in Badagry prepare their dog meat.

Ingredients

Large chunk of meat1 medium onion (chopped)
Scent leaves (chopped)2 seasoning cubes
Ground pepperSalt to taste

Instructions

1. Wash and chop meat into sizeable pieces of your choice.

2. Place meat in a clean pot. Add the seasoning cubes, pepper, onions, scent leaves and salt to taste. Pour about two cups of water and allow to boil till skin is a bit soft.

3. Strain the meat.

4. Heat up a grill and place the meat and allow to grill on all sides for about 20 minutes.

You can serve your grilled dog meat with cold palm wine!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 7 things Nigeria does better than any African countrybullet
2 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
3 15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eatbullet

Related Articles

Strange Cuisine 5 weird animals eaten by Nigerians
15 unconventional foods that Nigerians eat
Scientists are attempting to incorporate insects into our food
Bizzare foods 5 weird things Nigerians eat
DIY Drinks How to make the grasshopper cocktail
Anyone Hungry? This restaurant serves pig's penis and crocodile hands

Travel, Arts & Culture

'Unsuitable Ties': An exclusive work of fiction by Sefi Atta [Part 4]
'Unsuitable Ties': An exclusive work of fiction by Sefi Atta [Part 4]
10 things to consider before travelling for a destination wedding
10 things to consider before travelling for a destination wedding
Recipe of the day: How to prepare beef burritos at home
Check out these 5 hidden gems of Zimbabwe
Check out these 5 tourist hidden gems in Zimbabwe
X
Advertisement