Recipe of the day: How to make easy corn bread in 30 minutes

news

Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert/snack

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

Contains about 298 calories.

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal 1 cup flour 1 cup milk 1 egg 5 tablespoons butter - softened 1/4 cup sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt 2 teaspoons baking powder

Instructions

1. Grease an 8 by 8 inch baking pan and preheat oven to 180 degrees C.

2. In a bowl, mix together the sugar and butter until fluffy. Add the egg and milk then whisk together until well combined.

ALSO READ: How to make ice cream cake at home

3. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt then combine with a spatula.

4. Pour the batter into greased pan then level with the spatula. Place in preheated oven to bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Your cornbread is ready!