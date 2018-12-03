Recipe of the day: How to make easy corn bread in 30 minutes

This is an easy recipe perfect for the dessert table at ho, especially during the festive season.
30 minutes
Dessert/snack
Foreign
Baking
6 servings
Contains about 298 calories.
1 cup cornmeal
1 cup flour
1 cup milk
1 egg
5 tablespoons butter - softened
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking powder
1. Grease an 8 by 8 inch baking pan and preheat oven to 180 degrees C.
2. In a bowl, mix together the sugar and butter until fluffy. Add the egg and milk then whisk together until well combined.
3. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt then combine with a spatula.
4. Pour the batter into greased pan then level with the spatula. Place in preheated oven to bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.
Your cornbread is ready!