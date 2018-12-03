Pulse.ng logo
Recipe of the day: How to make easy corn bread in 30 minutes

This is an easy recipe perfect for the dessert table at ho, especially during the festive season.

  • Published:
How to prepare cornbread play

How to prepare cornbread

(Food Network)

Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert/snack

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

Baking

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

Contains about 298 calories.

Ingredients

1 cup cornmeal

1 cup flour

1 cup milk

1 egg

5 tablespoons butter - softened

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

 

Instructions

1. Grease an 8 by 8 inch baking pan and preheat oven to 180 degrees C.

2. In a bowl, mix together the sugar and butter until fluffy. Add the egg and milk then whisk together until well combined.

ALSO READ: How to make ice cream cake at home

3. Add the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and salt then combine with a spatula.

4. Pour the batter into greased pan then level with the spatula. Place in preheated oven to bake for 25-30 minutes until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Your cornbread is ready!

