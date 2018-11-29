Recipe of the day: How to make Caribbean beignets

news

Beignets are soft, light and buttery pastries which are not so sweet but are usually dusted with powdered sugar. However, you can adjust sweetness to your desire.

Cooking time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Dessert/snack

Recipe cuisine

Caribbean

Cooking method

Frying

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

Contains about 346 calories.

Ingredients

4 cups all-purpose flour 1/4 cup granulated sugar 1 and 1/2 cup lukewarm milk 2 and 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast 1 large egg 4 tablespoons butter (melted) 2 tablespoons icing sugar for sprinkling 2 teaspoons salt

Instructions

1. Place milk in a large bowl then add the yeast. Let it rest for 2 minutes then add the sugar, egg, and butter and mix well.

2. Add the flour and salt and mix well to form a dough. Place the slightly sticky dough on a floured board and knead for about 5 minutes until no longer sticky.

3. Return the dough to the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel then place in a warm place to rise for 2 hours.

4. Remove dough and punch down to remove excess air.

5. Place dough on a floured board and roll out into a large (14 by 12 inch) rectangle. Cut the rectangle into 2-inch squares. Let the cut-out dough rest for about 10 minutes while you heat up a pan of oil up to 3 or 4 inches.

6. Place a batch of dough and allow to fry for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Pay close attention to them.

7. Remove from heat and place on paper towels to absorb the excess oil. Sprinkle with confectioners/icing sugar.

Enjoy your warm beignets with tea or coffee!

This recipe first appeared on Precious Core.