Recipe of the day: How to make Caribbean beignets

Take a trip to the Caribbeans with this delicious pastry dish.
30 minutes
Dessert/snack
Caribbean
Frying
6 servings
Contains about 346 calories.
|4 cups all-purpose flour
|1/4 cup granulated sugar
|1 and 1/2 cup lukewarm milk
|2 and 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
1 large egg
|4 tablespoons butter (melted)
|2 tablespoons icing sugar for sprinkling
|2 teaspoons salt
1. Place milk in a large bowl then add the yeast. Let it rest for 2 minutes then add the sugar, egg, and butter and mix well.
2. Add the flour and salt and mix well to form a dough. Place the slightly sticky dough on a floured board and knead for about 5 minutes until no longer sticky.
3. Return the dough to the bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and a kitchen towel then place in a warm place to rise for 2 hours.
4. Remove dough and punch down to remove excess air.
5. Place dough on a floured board and roll out into a large (14 by 12 inch) rectangle. Cut the rectangle into 2-inch squares. Let the cut-out dough rest for about 10 minutes while you heat up a pan of oil up to 3 or 4 inches.
6. Place a batch of dough and allow to fry for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Pay close attention to them.
7. Remove from heat and place on paper towels to absorb the excess oil. Sprinkle with confectioners/icing sugar.
Enjoy your warm beignets with tea or coffee!
This recipe first appeared on Precious Core.