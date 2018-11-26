Recipe of the day: How to prepare cabbage stir-fry for a keto diet

Cabbage is a leafy vegetable that is very low in carbohydrate and can act as a good substitute for rice in regular fried or jollof rice.
Keto is a diet approach which require its followers to eat meals high in fat, low in protein and very low in carbohydrate. However, it is hard to find meals in Nigeria that are not high in carbohydrate. However, cabbage acts as a good substitute such as for cabbage swallow and this pan-stirred cabbage .
40 minutes
Main meal
Main meal
Sautéing
2 servings
|Fish, Grilled Chicken or Turkey
Half a ball of medium-sized cabbage (shredded)
|1 bell pepper
|A pinch of black pepper
|1/2 tsp each – dried thyme, curry, tumeric and cinnamon
|Chopped spring or regular onions
|Broth of choice (chicken, turkey or fish stock)
|Salt to taste
1. Wash the shredded cabbage in salt and water solution, strain and set aside.
2. In a pan, pour a little bit of the broth. Put in the peppers and onions and stir for 2 minutes.
3. Season the broth with small portions of thyme, curry, tumeric and cinnamon.
4. Pour in the cabbage and stir fry for some minutes, till cabbage is softened a bit but still crispy. Adjust taste with salt.
Your cabbage stir fry is ready! Serve with meat or fish of choice.