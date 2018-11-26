Recipe of the day: How to prepare cabbage stir-fry for a keto diet

news

Recipes like this cabbage jollof act as good substitutes for your favourite meals so you never have to miss out. Try cabbage stir-fry today!

Keto is a diet approach which require its followers to eat meals high in fat, low in protein and very low in carbohydrate. However, it is hard to find meals in Nigeria that are not high in carbohydrate . However, cabbage acts as a good substitute such as for cabbage swallow and this pan-stirred cabbage .

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Main meal

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Ingredients

Fish, Grilled Chicken or Turkey Half a ball of medium-sized cabbage (shredded) 1 bell pepper A pinch of black pepper 1/2 tsp each – dried thyme, curry, tumeric and cinnamon Chopped spring or regular onions Broth of choice (chicken, turkey or fish stock) Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Wash the shredded cabbage in salt and water solution, strain and set aside.

2. In a pan, pour a little bit of the broth. Put in the peppers and onions and stir for 2 minutes.

3. Season the broth with small portions of thyme, curry, tumeric and cinnamon.

4. Pour in the cabbage and stir fry for some minutes, till cabbage is softened a bit but still crispy. Adjust taste with salt.

Your cabbage stir fry is ready! Serve with meat or fish of choice.