Recipe for the day: How to prepare Afiame soup

news

As Gbegiri is to the Yoruba people, Afiame soup is a delicious beans soup made with spicy ingredients originating from Edo state.

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

3 servings

Ingredients

1 cup of beans powder 8 large pieces of Beef 1 large piece of Smoked Fish 3 Scotch Bonnet Peppers 2 medium pieces of Stock Fish 3 cooking spoons of Palm Oil A handful of chopped Scent leaves 3 pieces of Uda 1/2 cup of Crayfish pieces A handful of chopped Onions Seasoning cubes

Instructions

1. Place beef in a pot and season with chopped scotch bonnet peppers, onions and seasoning cubes and bring to boil till beef is soft.

2. When beef is soft, wash the smoked fish and stock fish and add to the pot to cook.

3. Pound the Uda, remove the seeds and add to the pot of boiling meat and fish.

4. Add the crayfish pieces and pour in the palm oil and cook on low heat.

6. In a separate pan, on low heat, stir fry the bean powder till slightly brown.

7. Allow the roasted bean powder to cool then add water slowly and stir till a paste is formed.

8. To the pot of meats, slowly stir in the bean powder paste till all the powder is in the pot.

9. If your soup gets too thick, pour some water to loosen it a bit and allow to simmer.

10. Add the chopped scent leaves to the pot, stir and allow to simmer for about a minute.

Your Afiame soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of choice.

This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.com