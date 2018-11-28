Pulse.ng logo
Recipe for the day: How to prepare Afiame soup

Similar to Gbegiri soup, this Afiame soup from Edo state is made out of beans.

  • Published:
Afiame soup play

Afiame soup

(Afrolems)

As Gbegiri is to the Yoruba people, Afiame soup is a delicious beans soup made with spicy ingredients originating from Edo state.

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

3 servings

Ingredients

1 cup of beans powder8 large pieces of Beef
1 large piece of Smoked Fish3 Scotch Bonnet Peppers
2 medium pieces of Stock Fish3 cooking spoons of Palm Oil
A handful of chopped Scent leaves3 pieces of Uda
1/2 cup of Crayfish piecesA handful of chopped Onions
Seasoning cubes 

Instructions

1. Place beef in a pot and season with chopped scotch bonnet peppers, onions and seasoning cubes and bring to boil till beef is soft.

2. When beef is soft, wash the smoked fish and stock fish and add to the pot to cook.

3. Pound the Uda, remove the seeds and add to the pot of boiling meat and fish.

4. Add the crayfish pieces and pour in the palm oil and cook on low heat.

6. In a separate pan, on low heat, stir fry the bean powder till slightly brown.

7. Allow the roasted bean powder to cool then add water slowly and stir till a paste is formed.

8. To the pot of meats, slowly stir in the bean powder paste till all the powder is in the pot.

9. If your soup gets too thick, pour some water to loosen it a bit and allow to simmer.

10. Add the chopped scent leaves to the pot, stir and allow to simmer for about a minute.

Your Afiame soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of choice.

This recipe first appeared on Afrolems.com

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

