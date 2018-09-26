Pulse.ng logo
Recipe for banana ginger smoothie and mango madness smoothie

DIY Recipe for 2 super healthy breakfast smoothie

The health benefit of banana ginger smoothie and mango madness are unimaginable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Banana ginger smoothie play

(Prevention.com)

Banana ginger Smoothie

Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 banana, sliced

3/4 c (6 oz) vanilla yogurt

1 Tbsp honey

1/2 tsp freshly grated ginger

Method of  preparation

1. Peel and slice the banana

2. Combine the banana slices, yogurt, honey, and ginger. Blend until smooth.

Servings: 2

Banana ginger smoothie play

(thedr.ozshow.com)

 

Nutrition

(per serving) 157 cals, 1 g fat, 0.8 g sat fat, 57 mg sodium, 34 g carbs, 28 g sugars, 1.5 g fiber, 5 g protein

It is true that the banana ginger smoothie is not just a perfect blend to nourish the activities of the day, it is also nature’s medicine to soothe digestion, heartburn, nausea, and other stomach trouble.

 

Mango Madness Smoothie

Time: 10mins

Ingredients

1 can of (8 oz) juice-packed pineapple chunks

1 c fat-free frozen vanilla yogurt

1 lg ripe mango, peeled and chopped

1 ripe banana, sliced

Crushed or cracked ice

Method of preparation

1. The pineapple (with juice), frozen yogurt, mango, and banana. Blend until smooth.

2. Drop in enough ice, gradually, to bring the level up to 4 cups while the blender runs.

3. Blend until the ice is pureed.

Servings: 2

Mango madness smoothie play

(recipeshub.com)

 

Nutrition

(per serving) 251 cals, 0.5 g fat, 0.2 g sat fat, 68 mg sodium, 60 g carbs, 50 g sugars, 4 g fiber, 6.5 g protein

The deliciousness of the mango madness smoothie is amazing. And the health benefit is unimaginable.

It will be good for you to take advantage of the ripe mangoes disease-fighting ability with this delicious smoothie recipe.

ALSO READ: How to make the cleansing green smoothie

 

