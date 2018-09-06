Perks of travelling during off-season versus peak period

news

Though Summer seems like such a vibe, there are many reasons why you should choose to travel during off-seasons instead.

There are destinations that come alive at particular times of the year and that is when tourists swarm. For instance, people generally like to visit parts of America, Amsterdam, etc during summer (middle of the year) while they would visit Dubai towards the end of the year (December). This is great, but we believe that off-season also has its perks.

Prices are way better

Prices of accommodation, flight deals, hotel deals and local transport are much better when there are less tourists. In fact, it's easier to get bumped up to first class when there are less people flying than when the plane is full. Hotels also generally slash their prices when there is a dip in visitors. So, logistics for your trip will probably be lower than when you're travelling during peak periods. It even allows you visit more locations with the same budget.

Avoid crowds

Ever had that annoying moment when you can't find a good spot on the beach because there's literally no space? Or have you tried taking epic travel photos of yourself but someone ends of bombing the picture? Well, when off-seasons hardly have these problems. You can have your space while enjoying the same attractions you would during peak period.

See familiar destinations in a different light

During winter, for instance, some destinations are completely different from summer periods. Experience frozen lakes, winter traditions, amazing meals — all to give you a fresh perspective. You could even discover new attractions that come alive only during these periods, like thermal baths, etc. For instance, Amsterdam gives frozen lakes for you to skate and ski on.

Friendlier locals

When the tourists are gone, the locals tend to step back and relax. You'd have a better chance engaging locals in conversation and getting recommendations on places and things no one knows about. Authentic experiences like these are not easily available during peak season.

Enjoy your adventures!