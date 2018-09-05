Our Woman Crush Wednesday is Chiamaka Ntia

news

Today we learn about one of the women cashing out from a travel business on social media.

Chiamaka Ntia, fondly known as Chiamaka, is a Nigerian travel blogger and entrepreneur. In 2015, she went ahead to follow her dreams and passion by starting her tour business. While there were many obstacles, she started her business mainly with social capital, and used to go house by house sharing flyers about her tours.

Now, Chiamaka's business, both online and otherwise, has grown beyond leaps and bounds. She was celebrated by Maggi among 49 other Nigerian women during the 50 years anniversary campaign. She was also honoured with an ELOY Woman Who Inspires Award in Tourism in 2017. To top it off, she was profiled on CNN's Inside Africa feature on Nigerian women cashing in on social media and persons showing the world a different side of Nigeria.

Locally, she has also made giant strides. Known as the "Queen of tours", Chiamaka has inspired many at TEDxUI, Social Media Week, Handle it Africa conference, Jumia Travel Summit and Nigerian Association of Tour Operators AGM panel. She has also worked with governments to promote tourism including Gambian tourism, South African Tourism for Indaba 2017, and the Bauchi State Government for its Explore Bauchi campaign.

There's no doubt Chiamaka deserves to be our WCW today.