Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Tomi Adeyemi, the author of fantasy novel Children of Blood and Bone.

After graduating Harvard University with an honours degree in English literature, Tomi Adeyemi received a fellowship that allowed her to study West African mythology and culture in Salvador, Brazil.

At only 25, she published her first novel, Children of Blood and Bone, in March 2018 and it skyrocketed to number one on The New York Times Young Adult Hardcover Bestseller List. It stayed on the list for 25 weeks straight. Before it was even released, she had scored the high-profile book deal and seven-figure movie deal off the back of her debut.

The "Children of Blood and Bone" movie is in development at Fox 2000/Temple Hill Productions with Karen Rosenfelt and Wyck Godfrey (Twilight, Maze Runner, The Fault In Our Stars) producing it.

Children of Blood and Bone also won the spot for Official Summer Read on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

When Adeyemi is not working on her novels, she can be found teaching creative writing to her 4,500 subscribers at tomiadeyemi.com. Her website has been named one of the 101 best websites for writers by Writer’s Digest.

