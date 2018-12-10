Nigerian veteran artiste Reminisce is our Man Crush today!

news

Nigerian veteran Hip Hop artiste, Reminisce, is our Man Crush today!

Remilekun "Reminisce" Abdulkalid Safaru is a singer, songwriter, rapper and now, actor, from Ajilete, Yewa South LGA of Ogun state. He is an artiste known for his versatile performances in both Yoruba and English, and his blend of musical genres of hip hop and afrobeat.

Born January 26 in Kaduna state, Reminisce grew up listening to both local and foreign rappers like Nas, Jay Z and Snoop Dogg, and even began performing at school activities. In 2006, he recorded his first song in a studio in 2006 and a hardcore rap album at Coded Tunes, but the album was never released due to parental pressure to finish his schooling. He eventually did, studying Purchasing and Supply at the Kwara State Polytechnic.

In 2008, he made his return in 9ice's Gongo Aso album with a hot rap verse. From there his music career has risen exponentially. He is signed to Edge Records but it also the founder and creative director of LRR Records.

In 2014, TIME Magazine named Reminisce as “one of the seven World Rappers You Should Meet” and was also named by Nigeria’s largest music site, Notjustok, as one of the top three hip hop artists of 2014, according to Wikipedia.

Music is not all that Reminisce has up his sleeve. This year, he debuted his acting career in Kemi Adetiba's sensational sophomore film, King of Boys, as the fiery character, Makanaki. The movie review by Pulse had this to say about Reminisce:

"Nollywood has struggled to find a bad boy since the days of Hanks Anuku. Well, casting directors worth their salt will most likely give Reminisce a shot after watching this movie. As Makanaki, he delivers a spine-tingling and authentic performance. For his debut, Reminisce gives a no-holds-barred performance as the underboss who is ready to dethrone his former boss. As an armed thief, he is ready to kill a baby and to become the king of boys he is sells his soul to the devil. Kemi Adetiba struck gold by casting Reminisce in this role."

Reminisce is also a Brand Ambassador for Samsung and Orijin bevarage.

This veteran deserves a spot on our #MCM list