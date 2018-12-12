Nigerian fashion designer Deola Sagoe is our Woman Crush today!

news

Nigerian veteran fashion designer, Deola Sagoe, is our Woman Crush today!

Ms Deola Ade-Ojo, popularly known as Deola Sagoe, is a Nigerian A-List fashion designer and owner of the fashion house by her name. She is a leading name in African haute couture and contemporary designs who has been in the industry for almost 30 years.

Originally from Ondo state, Deola was born into a family of stylish entrepreneurs — her parents are the original founders of Elizade Group. After graduating with a Business Administration degree from the University of Miami, she returned to Nigeria in 1987 to get a Masters in Finance and Management at the University Of Lagos. Her father initially wanted her to run the family business, but she instead chose to join her mother's tailoring business after her degree. She began designing in 1988 with a view of expanding her mother's label to encompass more contemporary designs for the ever-developing, cosmopolitan high-brow society.

The year 2000 was a breakthrough year for Deola. She was a recipient of the M/NET Anglo Gold African Designs Award, having been nominated by the influential US Vogue Editor, Andre Leon Tally, and was selected as one of four designers from Africa to show their work at New York Fashion Week in the same year.

In 2001, she was rated number 37 on the African Almanac scale of 100 most influential Africans in the world and in 2004, pioneered the introduction of authentic African infused clothing to the Alta Roma Alta Moda Fashion week while also being the first black woman to present a collection at Rome’s celebrated fashion week.

She was also the first Nigerian to have her own stand-alone show at the New York Fashion Week September 2014. In 2015, she featured in and produced costumes for Kunle Afolayan's film “October 1” which merited her the Multichoice- Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award for Best Costume Designer. In the same year, she was appointed Nigeria's representative to the United Nations World Food Program 'Catwalk the World: Fashion for Food' with the goal of raising money towards halving the number of hungry people in the world, particularly children.

She has not only been recognised for her amazing designs, but has received numerous awards for the superior quality of clothing materials that she makes and uses. She uses African hand-woven materials which bring to life a range of distinct African cultures with very contemporary designs.

Her globally-appealing designs, uncanny attention to detail, expert handling of a diverse range of fabrics as well as her exemplary grasp of a wide range of body types have made her a favourite designer for A-list celebrities and elite personalities around the world.

This is why she is our #WCW today!