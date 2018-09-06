Meet the brains behind the Everything Na Art brand

news

What started off as a mere desire to share art through her colourfully lensed eyes has grown to have over 2000 users.

With over 16000 organic followers, the Everything Na Art Instagram account and brand celebrates the blurred lines between what we see with our eyes and how we perceive the images of the world around us through that same “lens”.

Pulse spoke to the founder of Everything Na Art to tell us a bit about the inspiration behind the hashtag.

Tell us a bit about the girl behind Everything Na Art.

The girl behind Everything Na Art is a conduit. I love to help and connect people to their purpose and to other people. It’s innate. I do this through the things I create and the community that I have built around my brand.

What is Everything Na Art and how did it come about?

“Everything Na Art” is a Call-To-Action. I want people to see the beauty and the art in anything around them. I want people to think outside of the box and create new boxes from those boxes. I started the hashtag #EverythingNaArt last July in order to celebrate the beauty in my surroundings. What started off as a branded hashtag has become a community hashtag with thousands of people using my hashtag. I’m really happy that people can see what I see and that they “get it” and feel a sense of community surrounding my brand.

What is the most interesting discovery about the Nigerian arts and culture scene since creating Everything Na Art?

Funny enough I’ve come to realised that the Art scene in Nigeria is huge! We have amazing home grown artists and brands like ArtX at the forefront of this explosion of creativity.

What is the next step for the brand?

This brand is really growing. There have been opportunities that have come my way that I wouldn’t have ever imagined. So you may see Everything Na Art working with some of your favourite brands soon. I also have some awesome social impact projects in the works.

What sort of artform are you, personally, skilled at or into?

I am an all around creative. I love photography, cinematography, branding and helping people find their passion. So I really don’t have a box or category for myself. Everything Na Art.

What inspires you?

People inspire me. People who want more for themselves. Whether that means they are selling bread on the street or they own multiple businesses. People always touch my soul.

Tell us a bit about your creative process.

I really don’t have one. I get asked this question a lot. I don’t think too deeply about being creative, I just creative and let the vibes move me.

What particular artwork(s) have you related to the most or is most unforgettable to you?

I love abstract artists. point. Blank. Period.

What are the vibrant art/art scenes in Nigeria/Africa that you would recommend to other Nigerians?