Meet our #MCM Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum 2 School Africa

Quitting your nine-to-five to follow your passion and help impoverished kids might seem like a long shot, but folks like Orondaam Otto are here to inspire.

  • Published:
Orondaam Otto play

(Instagram/Otto_Orondaam)

Our Man Crush Monday is Orondaam Otto, founder of Slum 2 School Africa.

Six years ago, Otto Orondaam started the journey with Slum2School Africa when he noticed the Makoko community while in traffic on a fateful day during his NYSC year in Lagos. After a visit to the community, he made the decision to quit his bank job and start Slum2School Africa.

#MCM Orondaam Otto play

(Slum2SchoolAfrica)

 

Otto Orondaam began volunteering for Non-Profits organizations and International development Agencies in Nigeria and within African countries at the age of 16, with a passion to improve the state of his country and improve access to quality education for impoverished children in slums and remote communities.

ALSO READ: Our Woman Crush Wednesday is Chiamaka Ntia

Slum2School has grown in leaps and bounds, having welcomed and trained over 3000 young volunteers from over 25 countries to provide scholarships for over 600 children from slums, equipped schools with the facilities needed and provided other health and psycho-social support programs to dilapidated schools.

(Instagram/Otto_Orondaam)

 

Otto was born and raised in Nigeria, and has a bachelor’s degree in Human Anatomy from the University of Port Harcourt. He also holds an executive masters degree in project management from CUPE UK and a certificate in Social Change, Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship from the United Nations University for Peace, Costa Rica.

