Luffa: Do you know about this vegetable used as sponge in Nigeria?

news

This vegetable is cultivated and used as sponges by people around the world. They are now even being sold as beauty products in outlet stores.

Luffa, or Loofah, is a genus of tropical and subtropical vining plant in the gourd, Curcurbitaceae or cucumber family. In this same family are pumpkins, watermelon, cucumber and melon.

In some parts of the world like India, China and Vietnam, Luffa is cultivated and eaten as a vegetable or fruit. However, it has to be harvested while still in the young stage of development to be edible. When fully ripened, its flesh forms a complex network of fibre. It is then harvested, dried and turned into the loofah sponges that are common around the world now.

The loofah sponge can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, and most of all, it is used as a bath sponge. There have also been many imitations using plastic.

ALSO READ: Health benefits of African or bush pear (Ube)

Luffa sponge in Nigeria

The use of the Luffa as a sponge cannot be traced back to a particular origin.

In Nigeria and most of Africa, the plant grows/is planted in the most random parts of Nigeria. For some Yoruba people, it is called "Kankan shaka shaka" because of how hard the texture is. People use it to scrub the body, elbows, knees and under the feet.

ALSO READ: Check out why Nigerians use tomatoes for many meals

Whatever the case, it effectively cleans and naturally exfoliates the skin, allowing you to remove dead skin cells leaving your skin smooth.

What name do you call Luffa in your language?