Welcome to another episode of Loose Talk Podcast, this time, we have bants, we have tales, we have the ‘mainland chronicles of Abbey,’ the height of bands, fan mails, Ayo’s mind state, Ughelli Cartel and features that include backstories of a producer and introduction to some details.

‘Big strong and reliable ‘

Shout-out to Abass for this plug phrase, but we thank God for the size of Loose Talk Podcast, as a Hollywood personnel, Ajiri, a fan of the podcast has been a fan who has a link-up with Denzel Washington.

This led to the fan mails, and in turn, it started a conversation around why megastars should have biographies and autobiographies, and how these ideas birth biopics. The gang also discuss the matters of movies telling stories of Nigerian heroes and anti-heroes, or even villains.

I will never forsake Hip-hop in this country

The mercurial producer steps into the studios to discuss the evolution of his sound, Show Dem Camp, The Collectiv3, and the evolution of sound through the incorporation of newer minds into his space and his own creative process. He discusses how he picks people to work with, and his very admirably strict selection process.

He also breaks down the roots of his association with the old powerhouse, Storm Records, Ikechukwu and the day M.I, D’Banj, Don Jazzy, and Wande Coal stormed his studio.

The cumulative effect of this creative process and the success of “Alaba” led iKon to the realization that he will never forsake Hip-hop in Nigeria and then discusses the origins of Syndic8 Records and their mixtape run alongside Lynxxx, Nedum, and BlackMagic.

The idea of iKon producing music is more innate and ordinarily eclectic, iKon tries to play it all down.

Hungry to Live (An Audio Documentary)

On the subject of his album, and the and the entire idea around it, iKon gave a breakdown of events and details the creative process behind the album.

