Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell

Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell

Similar to the Blue Lagoon in Iceland, the Olkaria geothermal spa is the first geothermal pool in Africa, situated in Hells Gate National Park, Kenya.

  Published:
Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell play

Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell

(NICHOLE SOBECKI)

Take a look at Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa, one of the wonders of Africa.

The Blue Lagoon of Iceland is one of Iceland's biggest tourist attraction. It has a strange, bright blue-colored water coloured by a nearby geothermal plant, surrounded by black volcanic rocks.

In the same vein, the Olkaria Geothermal spa in Kenya falls into a wonder worthy to feast one's eyes on.

The azure pools of the Olkaria Geothermal Spa draw their mineral-rich water from condensed steam at the Olkaria geothermal power generation complex in Hells Gate National Park, Kenya. Both the pool and the location have ceased to induce a sense of wonder as they are located on the floor of the East African Rift, part of the Great Rift Valley, which was the setting the Lion King film and is about 120km from Nairobi.

The area has also recently begun the production of electricity through the geothermal steam — a product of local seismic and volcanic activity. This is now Kenya’s most reliable source of energy.

Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell play

Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell

(Kenyapics)

 

Olkaria Geothermal Spa is the first of its kind in Africa. It consists of three cascading lagoons but only one is usable. The first pool receives hot geothermal water, with temperatures of approximately 90 degrees celcius, from a system of lagged pipes from various wells within the Olkaria Geothermal field. This first pond is not usable because of its high temperatures. The second pond is also not usable as it has temperatures of about 60 degrees, coming from the overflow of the first pond.

play Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell (All Events)

 

The third and largest pond can accommodate up to 400 people with temperatures of 30-40 degrees. It receives the overflow of the second pond and overpass from the first pond.

People visit for relaxation in the warmth of the water.

play Kenya's very own Olkaria geothermal spa at the gates of hell (Kenya Buzz)

The scientists in charge of the power plant claim that the water is rich in minerals such as sulphur and silica and is known to naturally cure diseases such as psoriasis, Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, among others.

The location also has a restaurant and hotel options.

Would you like to visit the first geothermal spa in Africa?

About this vegetable used as sponge in Nigeria
Luffa: Do you know this vegetable is used as sponge in Nigeria?
Loose Talk Podcast - Episode 148 - Shout-out to Oyedepo featuring Jess and Ugochi
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 148 - Shout-out to Oyedepo featuring Jess and Ugochi
Pulse Comment: Here is the problem with 'cancel culture'
Pulse Comment: Here is the problem with 'cancel culture'
How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice
Recipe of the day: How to prepare Indian chicken biryani rice
