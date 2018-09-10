Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to spend a weekend in Lagos

Leisure Guide How to spend a weekend in Lagos

The only problem you might have is running out of time to do all the activities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to spend a weekend in Lagos play

How to spend a weekend in Lagos

(Tripadvisor)

The hustle and bustle of Lagos can make you a bit light-headed. Apart from the popular tourist sites, here is a list of other ways to spend a weekend in Lagos.

Found yourself in Lagos during a busy weekend? Don't worry. We've given you a guide on how to spend each day.

Saturday:

Explore the beach

play

Going to the beach involves a whole load of activities. You can enter a speedboat to the beach (Tarkwa bay), lounge by the beach side and then, surf later on. You can even go camping for a night. There are lots of beaches in Lagos that you can explore.

Jump on a trampoline or go skating

play

Learn to backflip or climb walls without fear of breaking your bones or sustaining severe injuries on a trampoline. West Africa’s first trampoline park sits in Lekki phase 1. Or, visit DCube Skating rink in Lekki instead.

Cross the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge at night

The beautifully-lit Lekki Ikoyi bridge is a Lagos signature. If this is your first time in Lagos, we recommend you drive across the bridge at night, especially a long day of exploring.

Sunday:

Explore art galleries

play

There are many art galleries in Lagos, such as Nike Arts Gallery. Nike Gallery offers the total Nigerian experience. Tourists are welcomed with drumming and singing by the hospitable staff of the gallery in full Nigerian costume. The gallery features an adire/batik crash workshop where visitors are trained how to make batik, a treat of traditional delicacies like akara and puff puff, a dance class that tests one’s flexibility and foot dexterity and finally, the opportunity to tour the gallery which is filled with old, classic and modern Nigerian art works in different media.

Find the best cuisines and street food

Who makes the best burgers in Lagos? play

Who makes the best burgers in Lagos?

Want to know who makes the best burgers in Lagos? or wondering where to find the best street food in Lagos? This is the best time to explore your munchies. Lagos is home to different cuisines for every type of individual.

Visit the shrine

The best way to end your weekend in Lagos is with a performance by Femi Kuti, surrounded by pure vibes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Food recipe Easy-peasy method of preparing Nigerian fried rice without...bullet
3 Food Hack Here's how to prepare Nigerian Jollof Rice from leftover stewbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food Hunt Who makes the best burgers in Lagos?
Lagos Live 5 alternative things to do in Lagos
Explore Cross these things off your Bucket List here in Nigeria
Guides Most popular tourist sites in Lagos
Leisure 5 top things to do in Lagos right now
Pulse Food Hunt Vegetarian restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Guides & Tips Ultimate street food guide to visiting Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

Explore Check out 10 Greek islands you should visit in your lifetime
Explore the sunken place at Maldives' underwater 'coralarium'
The Sunken Place Go underneath with the world’s first underwater art installation in Maldives
This apple Couscous recipe is perfect for your kid's lunch box
Back To School This apple Couscous recipe is perfect for your kid's lunch box
Crater Literary Festival comes to Enugu for the second time
Literary News Crater Literary Festival comes to Enugu for the second time