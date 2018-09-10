How to spend a weekend in Lagos

news

The hustle and bustle of Lagos can make you a bit light-headed. Apart from the popular tourist sites , here is a list of other ways to spend a weekend in Lagos.

Saturday:

Explore the beach

Going to the beach involves a whole load of activities. You can enter a speedboat to the beach (Tarkwa bay), lounge by the beach side and then, surf later on. You can even go camping for a night. There are lots of beaches in Lagos that you can explore.

Jump on a trampoline or go skating

Learn to backflip or climb walls without fear of breaking your bones or sustaining severe injuries on a trampoline. West Africa’s first trampoline park sits in Lekki phase 1. Or, visit DCube Skating rink in Lekki instead.

Cross the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge at night

The beautifully-lit Lekki Ikoyi bridge is a Lagos signature. If this is your first time in Lagos, we recommend you drive across the bridge at night, especially a long day of exploring.

Sunday:

Explore art galleries

There are many art galleries in Lagos, such as Nike Arts Gallery. Nike Gallery offers the total Nigerian experience. Tourists are welcomed with drumming and singing by the hospitable staff of the gallery in full Nigerian costume. The gallery features an adire/batik crash workshop where visitors are trained how to make batik, a treat of traditional delicacies like akara and puff puff, a dance class that tests one’s flexibility and foot dexterity and finally, the opportunity to tour the gallery which is filled with old, classic and modern Nigerian art works in different media.

Find the best cuisines and street food

Want to know who makes the best burgers in Lagos ? or wondering where to find the best street food in Lagos ? This is the best time to explore your munchies. Lagos is home to different cuisines for every type of individual.

Visit the shrine

The best way to end your weekend in Lagos is with a performance by Femi Kuti, surrounded by pure vibes.