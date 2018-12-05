How to recreate Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles

news

Gordon Ramsey's recipes are top-rank cuisine, but you can at least try to recreate some of them. Here's his stir-fried duck noodle recipe.

Cooking time

25 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Chinese

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Ingredients

2 skinless duck breasts 1 grated garlic clove 1 tsp. five-spice powder Salt and black pepper to taste 3 tbsp. oyster sauce 1 tbsp. dark soy sauce Cornflour mixed with 2 tbsp water 2 portions of dried noodles (Indomie) Sesame and olive oil 1 long red chilli (sliced) 3 spring onions (chopped)

Instructions

1. Slice the duck breasts thickly and toss with the grated garlic, ginger, five-spice powder and a little salt and pepper.

2. Stir the oyster sauce, soy sauce and cornflour mixture together in a small bowl.

3. Boil a pot of water and add the noodles. Cook for two minutes less than the suggested time (on the packet instructions). Drain well and immediately toss with a drizzle of sesame oil.

4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan and add a little olive oil. When hot, add the duck fillets and fry over a high heat for one to one and a half minutes until golden brown. Remove to a plate and set aside.

5. Add a little more oil to the pan and tip in the chilli. Stir-fry for a minute, then pour in the sauce mixture. Bring to a simmer, then return the duck to the pan and cook for another minute.

6. The sauce should begin to thicken. Add the noodles and spring onions to the pan. Toss over the heat until the noodles are warmed through. You can add a little lemon zest and juice if you have some.

Your stir fry noodles are ready! Serve hot.