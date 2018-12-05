Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to recreate Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles

Recipe of the day: How to recreate Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles

If you're looking for an over-the-top Chinese meal to prepare for a romantic dinner, here's a great option!

  • Published:
Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles play

Gordon Ramsey's stir-fried duck with noodles

(Food to Love)

Gordon Ramsey's recipes are top-rank cuisine, but you can at least try to recreate some of them. Here's his stir-fried duck noodle recipe.

Cooking time

25 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Chinese

Cooking method

Sautéing

Recipe Yield

2 servings

Ingredients

2 skinless duck breasts1 grated garlic clove
1 tsp. five-spice powderSalt and black pepper to taste
3 tbsp. oyster sauce1 tbsp. dark soy sauce
Cornflour mixed with 2 tbsp water2 portions of dried noodles (Indomie)
Sesame and olive oil1 long red chilli (sliced)
3 spring onions (chopped) 

Instructions

1. Slice the duck breasts thickly and toss with the grated garlic, ginger, five-spice powder and a little salt and pepper.

2. Stir the oyster sauce, soy sauce and cornflour mixture together in a small bowl.

3. Boil a pot of water and add the noodles. Cook for two minutes less than the suggested time (on the packet instructions). Drain well and immediately toss with a drizzle of sesame oil.

ALSO READ: You need to prepare this noodles and shredded beef today

4. Heat a large non-stick frying pan and add a little olive oil. When hot, add the duck fillets and fry over a high heat for one to one and a half minutes until golden brown. Remove to a plate and set aside.

5. Add a little more oil to the pan and tip in the chilli. Stir-fry for a minute, then pour in the sauce mixture. Bring to a simmer, then return the duck to the pan and cook for another minute.

6. The sauce should begin to thicken. Add the noodles and spring onions to the pan. Toss over the heat until the noodles are warmed through. You can add a little lemon zest and juice if you have some.

Your stir fry noodles are ready! Serve hot.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Tomi Adeyemi apologises to Nora Roberts, claims titles were created...bullet
3 Eating Healthy Health benefits of ginger and garlicbullet

Related Articles

Recipe of the day: How to prepare cabbage stir-fry for a keto diet
Pulse Recipe How to make stir fry seafood fried rice in 10 mins
Recipe of the day: How to prepare pineapple fried rice
DIY Recipes You need to prepare this noodles and shredded beef today
Foreign Cuisine Chinese egg fried rice
Traditional recipe How to prepare Ofada fried rice

Travel, Arts & Culture

Health benefits of Bitter Kola
Health benefits of Bitter Kola
Chimamanda wraps up 11th creative writing workshop in Lagos
With a literary evening, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie concludes 11th edition of the creative writing workshop
Travel scams in Nigeria
5 travel deal scams to avoid when travelling in Nigeria
Get your freak on with the new Cold Stone Creamery 'Freak Shakes'!
X
Advertisement