How to prepare plantain and goat meat peppersoup

This unripe plantain and goat meat combination is perfect for a cold, rainy day.

  • Published:
(Sisi Jemimah)

This Nigerian style peppersoup is one of the many meals you can make with plantain. However, it can also be prepared with yam and any other form of protein.

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetiser

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Stewing

Recipe Yield

Serves 6

Nutrition

Contains about 150 calories per serving.

Ingredients

1-2 Unripe  Plantain

600g Goat Meat With Bones

1 Small Red Onion thinly chopped

2-3 Scotch Bonnet Thinly Chopped OR 3 Tablespoons Ground Pepper (Atagungun)

2 Tablespoons Pepper Soup Spice

2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1/2 Teaspoon Minced Ginger

1/2 Teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Dry or Fresh Efinrin/ Basil leaves OR Utazi Leaves

2 seasoning Cubes

Salt to taste

Instructions

1. Peel and slice the plantain into small pieces and set aside.

2. Wash and chop the goat meat.

3. In a clean big pot, put the cleaned meat, add the onions, ginger, garlic, seasoning cubes and salt to taste.

4. Place on low heat and leave to simmer for 5-7 minutes.

5. Add some more water and leave to boil for another 10 minutes without the lid.

6. Add the plantain and cook till it softens.

7. You should have at least 5 cups of water left at this time. If you don’t, add some more. Then add the Pepper Soup Spice and Pepper. Taste for seasoning and adjust as necessary. Then leave to cook till the Goat Meat and Plantain are very soft.

Your peppersoup is ready! Serve with a cold beverage.

This recipe first appeared on Sisi Jemimah.

