How to prepare Ofada fried rice

Ofada is a complex meal to make but some people have cracked the code. Check out how to make fried rice using Ofada.

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Local/South-Western Nigeria

Cooking method

Boiling and Sautéing

Recipe Yield

Serves 4

Nutrition

Ofada rice is a good source of essential minerals such as phosphorus, zinc and folate, as well as fibre that aids digestion.

Ingredients

2 cups boiled brown Ofada rice

Precooked meat or smoked fish

6 washed shrimps (optional)

2 fingers of plantain (optional)

1 maggi cube

Salt – to taste

1 teaspoon white pepper

1/3 cup chopped onion

1/3 cup chopped green onion

1 cooking spoon stew

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions

1. Heat up a pan with some oil and add the sliced plantain. Fry until golden brown and then, set aside.

2. Reduce the oil to stir-fry level. Sauté the shrimps and onions for about 2 minutes before setting aside.

3. Add in stew, cooked meat, maggi, salt and pepper. Stir for a bit before letting to simmer for 2-3 minutes while covered.

4. Put in the rice and green onion. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

5. Add the shrimp and stir.

Your ofada fried rice is ready! You can also garnish with the fried plantain. Serve hot, with a cold drink.

This recipe first appeared on 9ja Foodie.