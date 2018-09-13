How to prepare Ofada fried rice

Ofada rice is the name for the native rice grown in South-Western Nigeria.
1 hour
Main dish
Local/South-Western Nigeria
Boiling and Sautéing
Serves 4
Ofada rice is a good source of essential minerals such as phosphorus, zinc and folate, as well as fibre that aids digestion.
2 cups boiled brown Ofada rice
Precooked meat or smoked fish
6 washed shrimps (optional)
2 fingers of plantain (optional)
1 maggi cube
Salt – to taste
1 teaspoon white pepper
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup chopped green onion
1 cooking spoon stew
1 tablespoon oil
1. Heat up a pan with some oil and add the sliced plantain. Fry until golden brown and then, set aside.
2. Reduce the oil to stir-fry level. Sauté the shrimps and onions for about 2 minutes before setting aside.
3. Add in stew, cooked meat, maggi, salt and pepper. Stir for a bit before letting to simmer for 2-3 minutes while covered.
4. Put in the rice and green onion. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.
5. Add the shrimp and stir.
Your ofada fried rice is ready! You can also garnish with the fried plantain. Serve hot, with a cold drink.
This recipe first appeared on 9ja Foodie.