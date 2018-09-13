Pulse.ng logo
Go
How to prepare Ofada fried rice

How to prepare Ofada fried rice

Ofada rice is the name for the native rice grown in South-Western Nigeria.

  • Published:
How to prepare Ofada fried rice

How to prepare Ofada fried rice

(Zeelicious Foods)

Ofada is a complex meal to make but some people have cracked the code. Check out how to make fried rice using Ofada.

Cooking time

1 hour

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Local/South-Western Nigeria

Cooking method

Boiling and Sautéing

Recipe Yield

Serves 4

Nutrition

Ofada rice is a good source of essential minerals such as phosphorus, zinc and folate, as well as fibre that aids digestion.

How to prepare Ofada fried rice play

How to prepare Ofada fried rice

(9ja Foodie)

 

Ingredients

2 cups boiled brown Ofada rice

Precooked meat or smoked fish

6 washed shrimps (optional)

2 fingers of plantain (optional)

1 maggi cube

Salt – to taste

1 teaspoon white pepper

1/3 cup chopped  onion

1/3 cup chopped green onion

1 cooking spoon stew

1 tablespoon oil

Instructions

1. Heat up a pan with some oil and add the sliced plantain. Fry until golden brown and then, set aside.

2. Reduce the oil to stir-fry level. Sauté the shrimps and onions for about 2 minutes before setting aside.

3. Add in stew, cooked meat, maggi, salt and pepper. Stir for a bit before letting to simmer for 2-3 minutes while covered.

4. Put in the rice and green onion. Stir fry for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

5. Add the shrimp and stir.

Your ofada fried rice is ready! You can also garnish with the fried plantain. Serve hot, with a cold drink.

This recipe first appeared on 9ja Foodie.

