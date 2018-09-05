How to prepare Northern Kankaran Tsamiya lollipops

This is the perfect homemade sweet to keep the children's mouths busy.
2 hours or more
Dessert/Sweet
Local/Northern
Freezing
Varies
Tamarind contains 6 grams of fibre, 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat. This comes with a total of 287 calories.
|Tamarind (Tsamiya)
|Water
1. Peel and soak the tamarind fruits in lukewarm water.
2. When soft, mash them up or rub in a sieve till you get a smooth puree. For best extraction, remove the seeds from the tamarind before soaking them.
3. Pour the mashed mixture through a fine sieve.
4. Pour the extract into containers such as an ice cube tray and place toothpicks/sticks in each container to act as the lollipop sticks. Place in the freezer till frozen.
5. When completely frozen, remove from the ice cube trays and lick immediately!
Recipe first appeared on All Nigerian Recipes.