How to prepare Northern Kankaran Tsamiya lollipops

Kankaran Tsamiya is local ice lollipop made from the tsamiya (tamarind) fruit. The tamarind fruit is also the ingredient used in making Kunun Gyada .

Tamarind contains 6 grams of fibre, 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat. This comes with a total of 287 calories.

Tamarind (Tsamiya) Water

1. Peel and soak the tamarind fruits in lukewarm water.

2. When soft, mash them up or rub in a sieve till you get a smooth puree. For best extraction, remove the seeds from the tamarind before soaking them.

3. Pour the mashed mixture through a fine sieve.

4. Pour the extract into containers such as an ice cube tray and place toothpicks/sticks in each container to act as the lollipop sticks. Place in the freezer till frozen.

5. When completely frozen, remove from the ice cube trays and lick immediately!

