How to prepare Northern Kankaran Tsamiya lollipops

Kankaran Tsamiya How to prepare this Northern frozen Tamarind lollipops

This is the perfect homemade sweet to keep the children's mouths busy.

How to prepare Northern Kankaran Tsamiya lollipops

How to prepare Northern Kankaran Tsamiya lollipops

(cupcake project)

Kankaran Tsamiya is local ice lollipop made from the tsamiya (tamarind) fruit. The tamarind fruit is also the ingredient used in making Kunun Gyada.

Cooking time

2 hours or more

Recipe category

Dessert/Sweet

Recipe cuisine

Local/Northern

Cooking method

Freezing                           

Recipe Yield

Varies

Nutrition

 Tamarind contains 6 grams of fibre, 3 grams of protein and 1 gram of fat. This comes with a total of 287 calories.

Ingredients

Tamarind (Tsamiya)
Water

Instructions

1. Peel and soak the tamarind fruits in lukewarm water.

play Tamarind (Fusion craftiness)

 

2. When soft, mash them up or rub in a sieve till you get a smooth puree. For best extraction, remove the seeds from the tamarind before soaking them.

3. Pour the mashed mixture through a fine sieve.

4. Pour the extract into containers such as an ice cube tray and place toothpicks/sticks in each container to act as the lollipop sticks. Place in the freezer till frozen.

5. When completely frozen, remove from the ice cube trays and lick immediately!

Recipe first appeared on All Nigerian Recipes.

