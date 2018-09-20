Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge

Adalu How to prepare beans and corn porridge

Adalu is a beans and corn mix that has been perfected by the Igbos of Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge play

How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge

(Immaculate Bites)

Adalu is a favourite among the Igbos and here's how to prepare beans and corn porridge.

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Local/South-Eastern Nigeria

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

Rich in protein and contains about 380 calories per serving.

Ingredients

2 cups of black eyed beans

2 cups of cooked corn

Dried fish

1 big onion (chopped)

2 cooking spoons of palm oil – 1/3 cup

Ground crayfish

Peppers (fresh or dry)

2 cubes of seasoning cubes

Salt

Instructions

1. Pick beans and wash well. To avoid heartburn, soak for 6-8 hours or put in a pot and parboil for 5 minutes and rinse.

2. Place in pressure pot with enough water and the chopped onions to boil for 15 minutes. If not using a pressure pot, boil beans for about an hour till soft.

3. When beans is soft, make sure water is not too much. Add the blended pepper, crayfish sweet corn, salt and seasoning cubes. Allow to cook for 10 minutes.

4. Check taste and adjust as desired. Add the palm oil.

5. Allow to cook for another 4-5 minutes and then, turn off the heat.

Your Adalu is ready! Serve with bread or akamu.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Pulse List 10 poorest countries in the worldbullet
2 Twitter Reactions Why are Africans so disinterested in exploring Africa?bullet
3 Orisha Yoruba is now an official language in Brazilbullet

Related Articles

Food hacks How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge
#FitFam You should try this delicious Akara pancake recipe
Fio Fio How to prepare this spicy traditional Enugu dish
Broke diaries 5 foods every struggling Nigerian knows well
Food Frenzy 10 Foods worth travelling to Africa for
Go Vegan 5 simple Nigerian vegetarian foods you can try

Travel, Arts & Culture

What is that food you can eat everyday and never get tired of?
Pulse Teasers What is that food you can eat everyday and never get tired of?
Nnedi Okorafor goes to the 2018 Emmy's
Nnedi Okorafor Author goes to the 2018 Emmy Awards with Game Of Thrones Creator
Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Tomi Adeyemi
#WCW Our Woman Crush this Wednesday is Tomi Adeyemi
Imoyo stew
Recipe of the day A great way to spice up your tilapia preparation is Imoyo stew
X
Advertisement