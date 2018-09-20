How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge

Adalu is a beans and corn mix that has been perfected by the Igbos of Nigeria.
1 hour 30 minutes
Main dish
Local/South-Eastern Nigeria
Boiling
6 servings
Rich in protein and contains about 380 calories per serving.
2 cups of black eyed beans
2 cups of cooked corn
Dried fish
1 big onion (chopped)
2 cooking spoons of palm oil – 1/3 cup
Ground crayfish
Peppers (fresh or dry)
2 cubes of seasoning cubes
Salt
1. Pick beans and wash well. To avoid heartburn, soak for 6-8 hours or put in a pot and parboil for 5 minutes and rinse.
2. Place in pressure pot with enough water and the chopped onions to boil for 15 minutes. If not using a pressure pot, boil beans for about an hour till soft.
3. When beans is soft, make sure water is not too much. Add the blended pepper, crayfish sweet corn, salt and seasoning cubes. Allow to cook for 10 minutes.
4. Check taste and adjust as desired. Add the palm oil.
5. Allow to cook for another 4-5 minutes and then, turn off the heat.
Your Adalu is ready! Serve with bread or akamu.