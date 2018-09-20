How to prepare Adalu beans and corn porridge

news

Adalu is a favourite among the Igbos and here's how to prepare beans and corn porridge.

Cooking time

1 hour 30 minutes

Recipe category

Main dish

Recipe cuisine

Local/South-Eastern Nigeria

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

6 servings

Nutrition

Rich in protein and contains about 380 calories per serving.

Ingredients

2 cups of black eyed beans

2 cups of cooked corn

Dried fish

1 big onion (chopped)

2 cooking spoons of palm oil – 1/3 cup

Ground crayfish

Peppers (fresh or dry)

2 cubes of seasoning cubes

Salt

Instructions

1. Pick beans and wash well. To avoid heartburn , soak for 6-8 hours or put in a pot and parboil for 5 minutes and rinse.

2. Place in pressure pot with enough water and the chopped onions to boil for 15 minutes. If not using a pressure pot, boil beans for about an hour till soft.

3. When beans is soft, make sure water is not too much. Add the blended pepper, crayfish sweet corn, salt and seasoning cubes. Allow to cook for 10 minutes.

4. Check taste and adjust as desired. Add the palm oil.

5. Allow to cook for another 4-5 minutes and then, turn off the heat.

Your Adalu is ready! Serve with bread or akamu.