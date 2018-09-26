How to make your own chin chin

news

Cooking time

90 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Nigerian cookies

Cooking method

Frying

Nutrition

10g of chin chin contains 35 calories, fat 1g, cholesterol 7mg.

Recipe ingredients

3 cups of flour 1 spoon of ground nutmeg 1 spoon of milk flavor 100g margarine 1 cup of powdered milk 1 cup of water

3-4 tablespoons of sugar

Recipe method

Mix the milk (preferably liquid milk) and sugar in a bowl and leave to soak. But if you are using powdered milk, mix the milk and sugar, then add 150ml of water for soft chin chin (75ml of water for crunchy chin chin), mix and leave it to soak.

2. Mix the ground nutmeg and flour in a separate bowl, then rub the margarine into the flour till it mixes well; continue the mixing until the mixture is well mixed.

3. Add the mixture of the sugar and milk to the margarine and flour mixture. Use your hand to mix until you get a smooth dough.

4. Place the dough on a flat surface (any plain or smooth surface will do) and knead properly with a dough roller until all the ingredients are incorporated.

5. Cut into desirable size when the dough is flat.

6. Pour 600ml (half a litre) of oil into frying pan or a deep pot. Allow to heat on medium heat for about 3-4 minutes, then go ahead with the frying of the chin chin in batches.

7. After each batch, allow the oil to heat again for up to 40 seconds before adding the next batches.

Note: While frying, remember to stir the chin chin continuously in other to get a golden brown colour.

8. Transfer the chin chin into a filter after frying. Allow oil to drain away before transferring into a wide plate where it would cool off for up to three hours, then store in an airtight container.

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy ice cream, especially during sunny days. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advised to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About

Chin chin is counted among the most popular snacks in Nigeria. It is made from the combination of flour, milk, and sugar.

As a snack, Chin chin can be really delicious if you know how to make it.