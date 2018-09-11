How to make homemade baby food from brown rice

Save money off commercial weaning food by making this easy-to-make cereal.
10 minutes
Main meal
Local
Boiling
1 serving
Brown rice is rich in vitamins B1, B3 & B6, phosphorus, manganese, essential fatty acids and fibre.
|3 tbs brown rice
|Water
|Milk (breast or formula)
1. Dry blend the brown rice to form a brown rice powder. If you are using white rice, do the same.
2. Heat a small pot of water, proportional to the amount of rice.
3. As one would do when making Semovita, put the stove on low heat, and then pour the rice powder, while stirring to avoid formation of lumps.
4. Allow to heat for about 10 minutes before turning the heat off.
5. Add the milk and mix to your desired consistency.
Your baby cereal is ready!