How to make homemade baby food from brown rice

Save money off commercial weaning food by making this easy-to-make cereal.

  • Published:
How to make baby food at home from brown rice play

How to make baby food at home from brown rice

(Baby Center)

This brown rice recipe is a simple DIY hack for baby food. You can also substitute with white rice but it doesn't contain as much nutrients as brown rice. Suitable for babies from 4-6 months.

Cooking time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

1 serving

Nutrition

Brown rice is rich in vitamins B1, B3 & B6, phosphorus, manganese, essential fatty acids and fibre.

Ingredients

3 tbs brown rice
Water
Milk (breast or formula)

Instructions

1. Dry blend the brown rice to form a brown rice powder. If you are using white rice, do the same.

2. Heat a small pot of water, proportional to the amount of rice.

3. As one would do when making Semovita, put the stove on low heat, and then pour the rice powder, while stirring to avoid formation of lumps.

4. Allow to heat for about 10 minutes before turning the heat off.

5. Add the milk and mix to your desired consistency.

Your baby cereal is ready!

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

