Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge

Food hacks How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge

Heartburn or acid reflux is the phenomenon where the stomach's contents sometimes flow backward, up into the oesophagus.

  • Published:
How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge play

How to avoid heartburn from beans porridge

(Pleasures Magazine)

Acid reflux is a symptom of the chronic condition Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease. Beans is one of the most common causes of this heartburn, so here's a food hack on how to avoid it.

Many people experience heartburn and belching after having a meal with an iota of beans in it. Beans porridge and Ewa agoyin are top of the list, both of meals that ever struggling Nigerian knows well and meals that give heartburn.

There could be some scientific explanation but for now, here's a way to prepare your beans to avoid heartburn.

Directions

After picking the beans, soak it in water for about 5-7 hours.

OR

Parboil the beans in water the same way rice is parboiled. Cook for about 5 minutes, sieve out and rinse before putting it on heat for the real cooking.

After that, proceed with preparing the beans the normal way.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy living What should be the first drink you should have in the...bullet
2 For The Love Of Juice Step by step guide to being a juicing probullet
3 Go Vegan 5 simple Nigerian vegetarian foods you can trybullet

Related Articles

Cooks Corner How to cook Nigerian beans porridge
Food Recipe How to cook Ewa Agoyin
Food Preservation How to keep your beans free of weevils
DIY How to make ewa goyin sauce
Eating Healthy 5 best food in Nigeria to burn belly fat
Food Recipe Moin Moin for the culture

Travel, Arts & Culture

Penis-themed park in South Korea?
Haesindang Park Do you know about the penis-themed park in South Korea?
Belvedere Vodka and celebrated Visual Artists Laolu Senbanjo plans concept tour in Nigeria
Laolu Senbanjo Belvedere Vodka and celebrated visual artist plan concept tour in Nigeria
How to prepare the soup of kings, Ofe Owerri
Ofe Owerri How to prepare the soup of kings
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie dazzles on the cover of ELLE India
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Spend an evening with the renowned author in Lagos!