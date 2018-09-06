news

Looking for some food inspiration for the day? Here are the most common breakfast recipes in Nigeria.

Breakfast is typically the first and most important meal of a day, most often eaten in the early morning before undertaking the day's work. In Nigeria, breakfast foods range from light to heavy, depending on the type of food source.

1. Akara/Beans/Moin-Moin and Akamu

Moin-Moin and Akara are both meals made from pureed beans and spicy ingredients, full of proteins, light and refreshing. There's just something about Akara and Moin-Moin that makes them perfect for breakfast. Akara is a common streetfood that can be found on any street corner all around Nigeria. Akamu is a corn meal custard that pairs perfectly with Akara or moin moin.

2. Yam and Egg sauce

Boiled or fried yam and egg sauce is a usual suspect on the tables of Nigerians. It is quite filling and can last you the whole day, if not careful. Egg sauce is an easy-to-prepare Nigerian sauce made by sautéing tomatoes and eggs. The combo can actually be eaten anytime.

3. Tea and bread

No introductions needed. Children, adults, the elderly, everyone loves Nigerian tea and bread. The tea is made out of cocoa and milk, while the bread can be toasted or eaten with a spread.

4. Indomie and egg

Indomie is an extremely popular instant noodle brand in Nigeria, so popular that it has become the household name for all instant noodles. People can get very creative when preparing Indomie , and usually pair it with fried or boiled egg.

5. Bread and Beans